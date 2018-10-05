First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZW in AUS | 3rd T20I Oct 05, 2018
AUSW Vs NZW
Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 9 wickets
PAKW in BAN | 3rd T20I Oct 05, 2018
BANW Vs PAKW
Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
ZIM in SA Oct 06, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Boland Park, Paarl
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 07, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: CoA to meet on Saturday; BCCI might increase share of free passes to pacify state units

In a tight corner after multiple state associations raised concerns about the issue of complimentary passes, the BCCI might be forced to increase the share of free passes in order to pacify the angry affiliated units.

Press Trust of India, October 05, 2018

New Delhi: In a tight corner after multiple state associations raised concerns about the issue of complimentary passes, the BCCI might be forced to increase the share of free passes in order to pacify the angry affiliated units.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) will meet in New Delhi Saturday to work out a feasible solution.

It is learnt that it can't have a common solution as Eden Gardens, Chepauk, Wankhede each have different capacities with different allocation of free passes for its members and government agencies.

"The Committee of Administrators will be meeting in the capital tomorrow. The agenda is to sort out the issue of complimentary passes. As per new constitution approved by the Supreme Court, 90 percent tickets should be allocated for general public. But there are serious practical issues and we need an urgent solution," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity on Friday.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

The second ODI between India and Windies scheduled on 24 October was shifted from Indore to Visakhapatnam after Madhya Pradesh CA expressed their inability to host with only five percent free passes.

The Tamil Nadu CA has also threatened a pull-out.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), which will host the first T20 International, is also unhappy as they have always had at least 40 percent complimentary tickets (including annual and associate members).

As per constitution, the BCCI is entitled to five percent of the complimentary tickets in order to honour its contractual obligations towards its sponsors and broadcasters.

"Look, the tickets that we are giving to Star Sports and Paytm shouldn't be considered as free passes. These are part of paid tickets which they are entitled as sponsors and broadcasters," he explained.

But, he did admit that there were local issues that needs to be addressed.

"We understand that state unit has to work in close co-operation with government agencies like police department," he said.

Asked if BCCI officials were willing to part with their share, he said: "That won't be an issue I believe but the purpose won't be solved just like that. Yes, a feasible calculation needs to be done and we need to reach a common ground."

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018

Tags : BCCI, COA, Committee Of Administrators, Cricket, SportsTracker

Also See

Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4395 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all