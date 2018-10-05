India vs West Indies: CoA to meet on Saturday; BCCI might increase share of free passes to pacify state units
In a tight corner after multiple state associations raised concerns about the issue of complimentary passes, the BCCI might be forced to increase the share of free passes in order to pacify the angry affiliated units.
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND Vs WI Live Now
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 120 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Is India’s #MeToo moment here? Women are angry and they are naming and shaming their abusers
-
Rahul Gandhi outlines Congress' policy roadmap ahead of 2019 polls, says he is confident of grand alliance
-
Sriram Raghavan lists 11 of his favourite thrillers of all time — from Psycho, Shutter Island to Double Indemnity
-
AMU in a spot of controversy over Jinnah again: Portrait of Pakistan founder along with Mahatma Gandhi attracts criticism
-
Troubling undercurrents undermine Cristiano Ronaldo's iron-clad defence against Kathryn Mayorga's rape allegations
-
Pakistan Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif arrested by anti-graft body in two corruption cases
-
Monsoon Music: Maharashtra sings of farmers and fruitful harvests
-
The elephant in the room: A graphic narrative on coal mining in the Hasdeo forest
-
रूस के साथ एस 400 डील कर भारत ने दिया अमेरिका को संदेश - 'हर दोस्त जरूरी होता है'
-
कभी अपने विरोधियों को चकमा देने में माहिर दिग्विजय आखिर इन दिनों क्यों गच्चा खा रहे हैं?
-
राजस्थान नहीं जनाब, फिलहाल तो हड़तालिस्तान कहिए !
-
महिलाओं का सम्मान जरूरी, जीवन में समझें समान भागीदारः पूर्व CJI दीपक मिश्रा
-
कांग्रेस को RSS जैसा कैडर नहीं चाहिए, मुझे पार्टी को BJP नहीं बनाना- राहुल गांधी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4395
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
New Delhi: In a tight corner after multiple state associations raised concerns about the issue of complimentary passes, the BCCI might be forced to increase the share of free passes in order to pacify the angry affiliated units.
The Committee of Administrators (CoA) will meet in New Delhi Saturday to work out a feasible solution.
It is learnt that it can't have a common solution as Eden Gardens, Chepauk, Wankhede each have different capacities with different allocation of free passes for its members and government agencies.
"The Committee of Administrators will be meeting in the capital tomorrow. The agenda is to sort out the issue of complimentary passes. As per new constitution approved by the Supreme Court, 90 percent tickets should be allocated for general public. But there are serious practical issues and we need an urgent solution," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity on Friday.
Representational image. AFP
The second ODI between India and Windies scheduled on 24 October was shifted from Indore to Visakhapatnam after Madhya Pradesh CA expressed their inability to host with only five percent free passes.
The Tamil Nadu CA has also threatened a pull-out.
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), which will host the first T20 International, is also unhappy as they have always had at least 40 percent complimentary tickets (including annual and associate members).
As per constitution, the BCCI is entitled to five percent of the complimentary tickets in order to honour its contractual obligations towards its sponsors and broadcasters.
"Look, the tickets that we are giving to Star Sports and Paytm shouldn't be considered as free passes. These are part of paid tickets which they are entitled as sponsors and broadcasters," he explained.
But, he did admit that there were local issues that needs to be addressed.
"We understand that state unit has to work in close co-operation with government agencies like police department," he said.
Asked if BCCI officials were willing to part with their share, he said: "That won't be an issue I believe but the purpose won't be solved just like that. Yes, a feasible calculation needs to be done and we need to reach a common ground."
Updated Date:
Oct 05, 2018
Also See
BCCI receives compliance certificates from 24 state units in accordance with Lodha Committee reforms
BCCI under RTI: The decision was long time coming and would help the board improve public image
BCCI not a government body, plea to bring board under RTI can't be implemented: CoA head Vinod Rai