India vs West Indies: Chris Gayle unavailable, Windies name three youngsters in limited-overs squad as Kieron Pollard returns
Windies' new-look squad sees the return of all-rounder Kieron Pollard and batsman Darren Bravo in T20 squad, while big-hitting Jamaican Chris Gayle made himself unavailable for selection.
The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) have announced new-look squads for the upcoming limited-overs series against India, with likes of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine missing from both the One Day Internationals (ODIs) or Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) squads.
The squad announced on Monday also sees the return of Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo in T20I squad. Pollard last played for the Windies in a T20I in September 2017, while Bravo last represented Windies in November 2016, when he played against Pakistan in the UAE.
Kieron Pollard recalled to the national side after over an year. AFP
Meanwhile, Courtney Browne, chairman of the selection panel has shared that Gayle was omitted as he made himself unavailable for the tour.
Injured Andre Russell has been left out of ODI squad due to injury, but finds a place in the shortest format, while pacer Alzarri Joseph will undergo a fitness test before leaving for India, according to the release.
The ODI squad includes three uncapped players in opener Chandrapaul Hemraj, all-rounder Fabian Allen and fast bowler Oshane Thomas.
While Hemraj has only been included in the ODI squad, Thomas and Allen have been included in both ODI and T20I squads.
The WICB has cited the upcoming global events - ICC Cricket World Cup in England next year and the World T20 in Australia in 2020, as the rationale behind their selections as they look to prepare the young team.
“The upcoming tour of India provides a great opportunity to expose some of our young talent,” Browne added. “Opener Hemraj Chanderpaul, all-rounder Fabian Allen and fast bowler Oshane Thomas will get their opportunity to showcase their skills, along with Sunil Ambris, who is returning to the fold.”
The five-match ODI series begins on 21 October in Guwahati, followed by three T20Is , which starts from 4 November in Kolkata.
ODI squad: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas
T20I squad: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas
Updated Date:
Oct 08, 2018
