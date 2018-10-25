India vs West Indies: Chief selector MSK Prasad says Kedar Jadhav excluded from ODI squad due to his 'history of fitness'
Kedar Jadhav, who has returned to playing cricket in Deodhar Trophy, had earlier expressed surprise at exclusion from India squad for last three ODIs against Windies.
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India tied with West Indies
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs (D/L method)
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
IB says no snooping outside Alok Verma's home; Congress claims BJP put CBI chief on surveillance to guard 'secrets'
-
'Rahul Gandhi is living in a hallucination': BJP hits back at Congress president over his remarks on CBI row
-
Sabzar Ahmad Sofi's death signals urgent need to weed out 'handlers' turning Kashmiri students to militants
-
Sahle-Work Zewde elected first woman President of Ethiopia; 68-yr-old UN veteran unanimously chosen by parliament
-
Wrestling World Championships: Pooja Dhanda wins bronze medal in 57kg category; Ritu Phogat, Sakshi Malik falter
-
Mehsampur movie review: A playful, anarchic film on iconic Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila's death
-
Udayan Mukherjee on his debut novel Dark Circles, and why he may never return to television studios
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Vilas Ghogare sang of Ambedkar with his iktara
-
CBI Vs CBI: सरकार के खिलाफ विपक्ष को मिला मुद्दा, सीबीआई की साख पर भी सवाल
-
CBI vs CBI: राफेल की जांच सीबीआई से करवाना पीएम के लिए आत्महत्या करना था- राहुल गांधी
-
CBI विवाद में नया मोड़: आलोक वर्मा और अस्थाना ऑफिस आएंगे लेकिन काम नहीं करेंगे
-
वर्मा बनाम अस्थाना: बहुत देर हो जाए इससे पहले दूसरी एजेंसियों में सफाई अभियान शुरू होना चाहिए
-
राफेल मामला: दसॉ के सीईओ बोले- कंपनी चुनने के लिए सरकार ने नहीं डाला कोई दबाव
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6624
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
A 'fit-again' Kedar Jadhav on Thursday said there was no communication over his exclusion from the Indian team for the remaining three ODIs against the West Indies, prompting chief selector MSK Prasad to say that the batsman was not picked because of his injury prone past.
Jadhav was drafted into the India A side midway into the Deodhar Trophy as the selectors wanted to assess his fitness before taking a call on his comeback.
File image of Kedar Jadhav. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC
In the presence of three national selectors, Jadhav made his case with an unbeaten 41 off 25 as well as sent down five overs but the ODI team announced during the course of the Deodhar game didn't figure the Maharashtra player.
"I did not know this," said Jadhav when asked if there was any communication over his selection for the remaining three games against the West Indies.
"Let's see. You are the first one to tell me this. I need to see why they have not picked me. I don't know what the plan is now that I am not there in the team. Probably, I will be playing the Ranji Trophy," said the 33-year-old from Pune.
In selectors' defence, Prasad said they needed Jadhav to play more domestic games before deciding on his comeback.
"We did not pick Kedar because of his history of fitness. There have been occasions earlier when he has come back fit and then broke down, a case in point being the Asia Cup last month," Prasad told PTI.
"Actually, we were thinking that if India A won today, then Kedar would have got another match, which would have given us a fair assessment of his match fitness. May be we could have added him as an additional player (in Indian team) before the fourth ODI as the Deodhar final is on Saturday. Players need to understand that there is a process that we follow while selecting the team," Prasad added.
Jadhav's comments come in the wake of heavy criticism faced by the selectors for lack of communication with players before dropping them.
Karun Nair and Murali Vijay had said they were not spoken to by the selectors before being dropped from the Test squad, a claim that chief selector Prasad has denied.
Jadhav had made a comeback during the Asia Cup last month but the recurrence of the hamstring injury in the final led to another round of rehab.
Without mincing words, Jadhav said it hurts when one keeps getting injured when he is playing well.
"Rehab was good. I passed all the tests and came here match fit. It is all fine. Obviously, it hurts when you are in form and get injured. It creates uncertainty on when you will get the next opportunity. And when you comeback, you have to start from scratch again as you end up missing a lot of matches. It hurts but you have to accept it and move on."
Does frequent injuries play on the mind?
"You can't be cautious when you play. Till the time you don't meet all the fitness criteria, the NCA people will not clear you. As long as they clear you, you should not be having doubts on the field. That is what why I don't hold myself back (even when it comes to diving on the field)," said Jadhav, giving an insight into his state of mind.
"Also, it is very important to be honest with the physio. Then only they can give you the right feedback. You cannot hide things from physios and trainers, else you will only get exposed," Jadhav said.
Updated Date:
Oct 25, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Kedar Jadhav surprised at his exclusion from ODI squad for last three matches
India vs West Indies: Ambati Rayudu says keeping up with top three is a challenge for middle order
India vs West Indies 4th ODI: Sachin Tendulkar to ring bell before Brabourne Stadium's first international match in 9 years