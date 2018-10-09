First Cricket
India vs West Indies: Chennai T20I in doubt as TNCA refuses to budge from its stance on complimentary tickets

There seems to be no clarity with regard to the third T20I between India and West Indies to be played in Chennai on 11 November, with the TNCA sticking to its demand on complimentary tickets.

Press Trust of India, October 09, 2018

Chennai: There seems to be no clarity with regard to the conduct of the third T20 international between India and West Indies to be played at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on 11 November, with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) sticking to its demand on complimentary tickets.

As per the new BCCI constitution, 90 percent tickets of the total seating capacity have to be put on sale for the public. There are 10 percent tickets that can be complimentary.

Representational image. Getty

Representational image. Getty

Despite the CoA deciding to reduce BCCI's quota of complimentary tickets, the TNCA thinks it would not be able to host the game under the new guidelines.

The TNCA reiterated that it can host the third T20 international only by sticking to its old rules, with regard to the distribution of complimentary passes and tickets on preferential basis.

According to sources in the TNCA, it would not be possible to host the match if the new rules were to be implemented. Apart from giving away complimentary tickets, there is also the issue of selling tickets to the affiliated clubs at discounted rates, they added.

The sources said there was the need to obtain clearances from several arms of the government and they in return expect complimentary tickets for the game.

With the capacity of MA Chidambaram reduced with three stands, 'I', 'J' and 'K' still closed, the number seats available is only 24,000 and in such a scenario it would be very difficult to adhere to CoA's norms on tickets, the sources added.

The TNCA shot off a letter to the BCCI on Friday last explaining its position. The CoA on Saturday sanctioned 600 extra complimentary tickets from BCCI's share to the staging units for the remainder of the West Indies series after multiple associations expressed their displeasure. However, sources in the TNCA say that would not suffice.

Also, a TNCA official denied a report in the media that said it (TNCA) would now be in a position to conduct the match in the wake of BCCI's mail that clarified the complimentary tickets issue.

"We are sticking to our stand that the match can't be held as per the new norms," the official said.

"However, we are hoping to find a solution for the benefit of the fans," the sources said.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018

Tags : BCCI, Chepauk, COA, Cricket, India, India Vs West Indies 2018, MA Chidambaram Stadium, TNCA, West Indies, Windies

