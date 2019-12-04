India vs West Indies: 'Chase' or 'get chased', hosts take part in new training drill to enhance running speed, absorb pressure
Team India's training drills have undergone marked change in recent years and now there is a new fun drill introduced in order to enhance "running speed" of the players along with a sense of being able to withstand pressure.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs RAJ Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs KAR Karnataka beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Mumbai beat Punjab by 22 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 MDVW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat Maldives Women by 249 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Nepal Women by 10 wickets
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 BANW Vs SLW Bangladesh Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW Vs MDVW Nepal Women beat Maldives Women by 10 wickets
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand drew with England
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs USA - Dec 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 BANW vs MDVW - Dec 5th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 5th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR vs MAH - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT vs JK - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Sharad Pawar's latest revelations have allowed NCP chief to position himself as 'super CM' of Maharashtra, a status Bal Thackeray enjoyed in 90s
-
Onions sell at record price of Rs 130 per kg in wholesale market in Lasalgaon; rates to go up even further, caution traders
-
Kartik Aaryan on controversial dialogues in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, and why 'relatability' is a double-edged sword
-
P Chidambaram gets bail in INX Media case: A timeline of former finance minister's tryst with probe agencies, courts and prison since May 2017
-
ISL 2019-20: Juanan's first-half strike helps Bengaluru FC go top of league table with narrow win over Odisha
-
Key takeaways from House Intelligence Committee's impeachment report: 'Unprecedented campaign of obstruction,' panel reproaches Donald Trump
-
In Skardu's mountainous region, women villagers' traditional way of life upended by climate change
-
Sister Lucy Kalappurakkal says Church strategy is to discredit her, as 'a lie told hundred times becomes truth'
-
Celia Lobo's music still soars: The life and times of India's 'only living opera diva'
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: The Indian cricket team's training drills have undergone marked change in recent years and now there is a new fun drill introduced in order to enhance "running speed" of the players along with a sense of being able to withstand pressure.
During the first training session of the team ahead of three match T20 series against the West Indies in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the Indian players were seen doing the usual short sprint stuff simultaneously in two batches standing one behind the other.
At times, the queue in front had a handkerchief placed on the back of their shorts and those in the second line would try to chase down and pluck it out.
It is learnt that the Indian team's new strength and conditioning (trainer) coach Nick Webb has introduced this drill where the players not only develop speed but can also deal with pressure that there is someone hot on his heels chasing.
"Players either chase someone or be chased which increases sprinting intent," a senior IPL team trainer, who has trained many Internationals in the past, explained it to PTI on condition of anonymity.
"If I can understand after watching the video posted on the BCCI website, the purpose of the drill is to enhance running speed development and enhancing the training environment through competition," the trainer explained.
The short video posted had players changing their starting positions from conventional 'on your mark', 'get set', 'go' to doing stretching exercises and suddenly getting up and sprinting.
Then during one such set, players had one hand 'virtually tied' to the back while sprinting.
"Changing different starting positions adds more chaos and challenges movement patterns," the trainer explained.
Since the time of Shankar Basu, the Indian team's training methods changed drastically and there are times fun elements were introduced in order to make mundane sessions interesting.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 04, 2019 21:38:27 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard feels his players have to execute and believe in their talent despite being labelled 'underdogs'
India vs West Indies: Windies coach Phil Simmons hopes his bowlers do not to get 'too scared' of Virat Kohli ahead of series-opener
India vs West Indies: Opening T20I at Wankhede Stadium hangs in balance with Mumbai Police yet to confirm security