First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in SL | 1st T20I Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
IND in WI | 2nd Test Aug 30, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 257 runs
NZ in SL Sep 03, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
The Ashes Sep 04, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Old Trafford, Manchester
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Captaincy is just a c in front of your name, it's the collective effort that matters, says Virat Kohli

"Captaincy is just a C in front of your name." With that comment, simultaneously modest and magnanimous, Virat Kohli embraced all his teammates and gave them credit for a personal milestone as India's most successful Test captain.

Press Trust of India, Sep 03, 2019 13:22:02 IST

"Captaincy is just a C in front of your name." With that comment, simultaneously modest and magnanimous, Virat Kohli embraced all his teammates and gave them credit for a personal milestone as India's most successful Test captain.

After beating West Indies by 257 runs in the second Test here on Monday, Kohli now has 28 wins from 48 Tests, surpassing Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 27 wins from 60 Tests as captain.

"Captaincy is just a C in front of your name. It's the collective effort that matters. It's a by-product of the quality team we have here," Kohli said on the newest record against his name.

India vs West Indies: Captaincy is just a c in front of your name, its the collective effort that matters, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli celebrates running out West Indies' Shamarh Brooks on Day 4 of 2nd Test. AP

"If you see these guys running in — (Mohammed) Shami's spell today, (Jasprit) Bumrah after having a small niggle, Ishant (Sharma) bowling his heart out, (Ravindra) Jadeja bowling a long spell. If we didn't have the bowlers we have, these results wouldn't have been possible," he added.

Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin are third and fourth in the list of successful Indian Test skippers with 21 and 14 wins respectively.

Overall, former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith remains the most successful skipper in the world with 53 Test wins, followed by ex-Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who recorded 48 Test wins in his captaincy tenure.

India have made a superb start to the World Test Championship and the win in the second match not only helped them sweep the series 2-0 but also put them on top of the championship points table.

With 120 points from two games, India lead the nine-team table even though Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa are yet to begin their bilateral campaigns in the championship.

Under Kohli, India have achieved some memorable victories in both India and abroad. Earlier this year, India clinched their maiden Test series in Australia, beating the hosts 2-1 in their own backyard.

In the match here, India entered the fourth day needing eight wickets to win and Kohli's men completed the task after lunch, dismissing the hosts for 210 in 59.5 overs in their chase of a near-impossible target of 468.

The bowling quartet of Ishant Sharma (2/37 in 12 overs), Mohammed Shami (3/65 in 16 overs), Jasprit Bumrah (1/31 in 11 overs) and lone spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/58 in 16.5 overs) were relentless in their pursuit of keeping the home team batsmen on a tight leash.

Such was India's dominance in the two Tests that West Indies couldn't even cross 250 in any of their four innings and the only half-century was scored by Shamarh Brooks (50) in this game.

It was one of the most satisfying tours for skipper Kohli as his team claimed dominating triumphs in all three formats (3-0 in T20Is, 2-0 in ODIs, and 2-0 in Tests).

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 13:22:02 IST

Tags : Captaincy, Cricket, India, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Sports, Virat Kohli, West Indies, West Indies Vs India 2019

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4333 255
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all