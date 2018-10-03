First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAKW in BAN | 2nd T20I Oct 03, 2018
BANW Vs PAKW
Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 58 runs
PAKW in BAN | 1st T20I Oct 02, 2018
BANW Vs PAKW
WI in IND Oct 04, 2018
IND vs WI
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
ZIM in SA Oct 06, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Boland Park, Paarl
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: CAB president Sourav Ganguly says Eden Gardens will not back off from hosting T20I

CAB will not back off from hosting the first Twenty20 between India and the Windies on 4 November, said president Sourav Ganguly, asserting that tickets will be distributed as per previous arrangement.

Press Trust of India, October 03, 2018

Kolkata: CAB will not back off from hosting the first Twenty20 between India and the Windies on 4 November, said president Sourav Ganguly, asserting that tickets will be distributed as per previous arrangement.

File image of Sourav Ganguly. Reuters

File image of Sourav Ganguly. Reuters

"The match is on. Tickets have already gone for printing and now nothing can be done. It will stay as it is," Ganguly told reporters at Eden Gardens.

According to the newly-registered BCCI constitution, 90 per cent tickets of the total capacity of the stadium should be put on public sale, while only 10 per cent can be availed as complimentary.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) has already refused to host the second ODI between the two teams 24 October, citing lack of clarity on release of tickets and complimentary passes.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Ganguly said they also cannot compromise on the issue.

"I completely understand the problems faced by MPCA and I'm totally with them, because the practical problems are never understood. Their claim is completely legitimate," Ganguly had said earlier.

About 30,000 tickets from Eden's capacity of 67,000 are distributed as complimentary passes including to government agencies like Kolkata Police, the Corporation and Fire brigade.

"I cannot go and ask the government agencies, bureaucrats — people who make the match happen — to collect tickets and pay. If they want (to take the game away), they can. But we are not going to compromise," Ganguly has said.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018

Tags : BCCI, CAB, India, India Vs West Indies 2018, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, Sourav Ganguly

Also See

Three warm-up exercises and one fitness watch to get you fit




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all