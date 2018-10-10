India vs West Indies: Bombay HC directs MCA to approach Supreme Court over feasibility of hosting fourth ODI
The issue of feasibility of conducting a One-Day International match between India and West Indies in Mumbai on 29 October is likely to land in the Supreme Court.
Mumbai: The issue of feasibility of conducting a One-Day International match between India and West Indies in Mumbai on 29 October is likely to land in the Supreme Court.
Secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Unmesh Khanwilkar and another member had approached the Bombay High Court, seeking appointment of an ad-hoc committee for the ODI.
Representational image. Getty
However, the high court has asked them to approach the apex court.
The High Court, earlier this year, had appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) for the MCA comprising two retired judges, who relinquished their charge on 14 September.
"The documentation work is going on and in a day or two, the petitioners in all likelihood will approach the top court seeking directions for the conduct of the October 29 game," MCA sources said Wednesday.
The MCA officials on Tuesday met a senior BCCI official to apprise him of certain difficulties including the MCA's inability to operate its bank account and non-issuance of a tender notice for in-stadia advertising rights.
MCA officials are likely to meet the BCCI top brass again Thursday.
Updated Date:
Oct 10, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Complimentary tickets dispute, financial woes put shadow of uncertainty over Mumbai ODI
India vs West Indies: Second ODI shifted to Visakhapatnam from Indore after dispute over distribution of free passes
India vs West Indies: Mumbai Cricket Association to adopt wait and watch policy on issue of complimentary passes