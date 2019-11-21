First Cricket
India vs West Indies: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami return to T20I squad, Ravindra Jadeja replaces Krunal Pandya

India and West Indies are slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is. The series is scheduled to start on 6 December at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 21, 2019 20:50:32 IST

Fast bowling duo Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami returned to T20I squad as Board of Control for Cricket In India's (BCCI) All India Senior Selection Committee on Friday picked the squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies in December.

Under-fire opener Shikhar Dhawan, who aggregated 91 runs from the three T20Is against Bangladesh,  has retained his spot, while Sanju Samson, who didn't get a single game in the previous series against Bangladesh, has been dropped.

Pace duo Bhuvneshwar Kumar (L) and Mohammed Shami have been selected for both ODI and T20I series against West Indies. Sportzpics

While MS Dhoni's availability remains unknown, pressure will be on Rishabh Pant, who has not had the best of runs in recent times, to perform as the preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 continue.

Pant has scored only 56 runs in the last four T20I innings he has played which includes matches against South Africa and Bangladesh in home conditions.

All-rounder Shivam Dube retains his place while Shami, who has been sensational form in red-ball cricket, returns to the T20I side after two years.

Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Navdeep Saini continue to nurse injuries.

Also making a comeback in the T20I side is spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who replaces Krunal Pandya.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav who last played T20I in February is included in the squad for the shortest format

Pacer Shardul Thakur loses his place from the T20I squad as Bhuvneshwar and Shami return.

India and West Indies are slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The T20I series is scheduled to start on 6 December at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The Men in Blue recently played three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, and managed to come out triumphant 2-1 after losing the first T20I in Delhi.

Bangladesh are currently playing two-match Test series against the Asian giants. India won the first Test by an innings and 130 runs.

Both the teams are in Kolkata to play the day-night Test at Eden Gardens, and the game is scheduled to start from Friday, 22 November.

Meanwhile, West Indies defeated Afghanistan 3-0 in the three-match ODI series, but the side lost the T20I series 2-1 at Lucknow.

India and West Indies last played three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests earlier this year. The Men in Blue came out triumphant in each of the series.

In the Test series leg, skipper Virat Kohli had managed to become the most successful Indian captain as he surpassed Dhoni to achieve the feat.

India Squad for T20Is:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India Squad for ODIs:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami.

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2019 20:50:32 IST

Tags : Cricket, India, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2019, Indian Cricket Team, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, Sports, Team India

