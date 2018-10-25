India vs West Indies: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah recalled for last three ODIs; Mohammed Shami dropped
India on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for the the last three matches of the ongoing ODI series against Windies.
The BCCI selection committee led by MSK Prasad on Thursday announced a 15-member India squad for the last three matches of the ongoing ODI series against Windies.
All the players from the 14-member squad for the first two ODIs have been retained except fast bowler Mohammed Shami. The 28-year-old, who returned to the ODI fold after a year, has been dropped after a less-than-impressive performance in the first two matches, where he picked up just three wickets at an expensive economy rate of 7.
Meanwhile, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have been recalled to the side. Both pacers have not played for India since the Asia Cup 2018, and were also rested by the selectors for the Test series against Windies, which India whitewashed 2-0.
The five-match one-day series currently stands at 1-0, with India winning the opening game at Guwahati comfortably by a margin of eight wickets. West Indies though, fought back in the second game at Visakhapatnam as Shai Hope struck a valiant 123 not out to help the visitors tie the match after Virat Kohli's record-breaking 157 not out helped India post 321/6.
India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey.
Oct 25, 2018
