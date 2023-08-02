Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson said it was quite the challenge to be an Indian cricketer after the conclusion of the third ODI against West Indies in Tarouba, in which he bounced back to form with an aggressive half-century.

Three days after getting dismissed for a 19-ball 9 in his first international outing of the season, Samson bounced back to form with a 41-ball 51 that contained two fours and four sixes. The wicketkeeper-batter, who struck big from the word go, forged a 69-run third-wicket partnership with Shubman Gill, with the Men in Blue later going on to post a massive 351/5 on the board.

Reflecting on his contributions in the series, Samson said it felt great to be out at the centre, and felt the number of overs faced mattered more to him as a batter than the position in the lineup.

“Being an Indian cricketer is challenging, I have played domestic cricket for the last 8-9 years and for India, here and there, so it gives you a bit of understanding of playing in different positions. It is the number of overs you get and it is not about batting position so you have to prepare accordingly.

“It feels really great to spend some time in the middle, score some runs and contribute for your country. I had different plans for different players, I wanted to use my feet and dominate the lengths of the bowlers,” Samson told the broadcasters on Tuesday.

An established star in the Indian Premier League who rose up the ranks to become Rajasthan Royals’ captain, Samson hasn’t quite been able to cement his spot in the Indian team over the years.

While fans on social media continue to clamour for his selection, the intense competition for slots in the national team along with the fact that he isn’t quite as consistent on the international arena have resulted in him staying below Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan in the pecking order.

The Men in Blue, meanwhile, would go on to bundle the West Indians out for a meagre 151 to register a commanding 200-run win and take the ODI series 2-1. Shardul Thakur led the way with figures of 4/37 while Mukesh Kumar had broken the backbone of the home team’s batting order with his figures of 3/30.