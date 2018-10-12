The fourth One-Day International between India and West Indies has been shifted from Wankhede stadium in Mumbai to the Brabourne Stadium at the Cricket Club of India in the same city.

The BCCI released a statement on Friday to announce the change in venue. "Under the instructions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators, the fourth One-day International match between India and Windies scheduled on 29th October at Wankhede Stadium has been shifted to Cricket Club of India, Mumbai," read the release.

MCA has put its problems in front of SC-appointed Committee of Administrators related to the conduct of the match at Wankhede stadium with regards to financial constraints.

As per a PTI report, MCA asked the BCCI to conduct the match since it was unable to operate its bank account. The same report cites that the Bombay High Court, earlier this year, had appointed a Committee of Administrators for the MCA comprising two retired judges, who relinquished their charge on 14 September. Since then, there is no clarity on who would operate the bank account.

Earlier, the second ODI was shifted from Holkar stadium in Indore to Visakhapatnam due to a conflict between Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and BCCI.

The ODI series will begin from 21 October, with the first match to be played in Guwahati. The tournament will then move to Visakhapatnam (24 October), Pune (27 October), Mumbai (29 October) and Thiruvananthapuram (1 November).