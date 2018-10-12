India vs West Indies: BCCI shifts fourth ODI from Wankhede stadium to CCI's Brabourne in Mumbai
Earlier, the second ODI was shifted from Holkar stadium in Indore to Visakhapatnam due to conflict between Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and BCCI.
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND Vs WI Live Now
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, Only ODI, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 34 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan drew with Australia
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4515
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
The fourth One-Day International between India and West Indies has been shifted from Wankhede stadium in Mumbai to the Brabourne Stadium at the Cricket Club of India in the same city.
The BCCI released a statement on Friday to announce the change in venue. "Under the instructions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators, the fourth One-day International match between India and Windies scheduled on 29th October at Wankhede Stadium has been shifted to Cricket Club of India, Mumbai," read the release.
Representational image. AFP
MCA has put its problems in front of SC-appointed Committee of Administrators related to the conduct of the match at Wankhede stadium with regards to financial constraints.
As per a PTI report, MCA asked the BCCI to conduct the match since it was unable to operate its bank account. The same report cites that the Bombay High Court, earlier this year, had appointed a Committee of Administrators for the MCA comprising two retired judges, who relinquished their charge on 14 September. Since then, there is no clarity on who would operate the bank account.
Earlier, the second ODI was shifted from Holkar stadium in Indore to Visakhapatnam due to a conflict between Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and BCCI.
The ODI series will begin from 21 October, with the first match to be played in Guwahati. The tournament will then move to Visakhapatnam (24 October), Pune (27 October), Mumbai (29 October) and Thiruvananthapuram (1 November).
Updated Date:
Oct 12, 2018
