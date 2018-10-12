First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SL | 1st ODI Oct 10, 2018
SL Vs ENG
Match Abandoned
ZIM in SA | 1st T20I Oct 09, 2018
SA Vs ZIM
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 34 runs
ZIM in SA Oct 12, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
ENG in SL Oct 13, 2018
SL vs ENG
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Rangiri
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: BCCI shifts fourth ODI from Wankhede stadium to CCI's Brabourne in Mumbai

Earlier, the second ODI was shifted from Holkar stadium in Indore to Visakhapatnam due to conflict between Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and BCCI.

FirstCricket Staff, October 12, 2018

The fourth One-Day International between India and West Indies has been shifted from Wankhede stadium in Mumbai to the Brabourne Stadium at the Cricket Club of India in the same city.

The BCCI released a statement on Friday to announce the change in venue. "Under the instructions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators, the fourth One-day International match between India and Windies scheduled on 29th October at Wankhede Stadium has been shifted to Cricket Club of India, Mumbai," read the release.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

MCA has put its problems in front of SC-appointed Committee of Administrators related to the conduct of the match at Wankhede stadium with regards to financial constraints.

As per a PTI report, MCA asked the BCCI to conduct the match since it was unable to operate its bank account. The same report cites that the Bombay High Court, earlier this year, had appointed a Committee of Administrators for the MCA comprising two retired judges, who relinquished their charge on 14 September. Since then, there is no clarity on who would operate the bank account.

Earlier, the second ODI was shifted from Holkar stadium in Indore to Visakhapatnam due to a conflict between Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and BCCI.

The ODI series will begin from 21 October, with the first match to be played in Guwahati. The tournament will then move to Visakhapatnam (24 October), Pune (27 October), Mumbai (29 October) and Thiruvananthapuram (1 November).

 

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2018

Tags : BCCI, Cricket, Cricket Club Of India, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2018, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, MCA, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, Wankhede Stadium

Also See

This week's training gets super intense with Shweta Sakharkar




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4515 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all