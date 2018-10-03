Following the debacle in England, a two-match Test series against West Indies at home, which starts at Rajkot from Thursday, is perhaps the ideal way to get back in the groove for the Virat Kohli-led Indian team. Ahead of the all-important tour of Australia, it is also the only opportunity for the hosts to plug the loopholes in the unit, especially in the batting department. Whereas for West Indies, it is all about being competitive. Last time they played Test cricket in India, it was the famous farewell series of Sachin Tendulkar, and the visitors hardly put up a fight. The two-Test series barely lasted five days. Hence, practically, this time Jason Holder and his boys would want to hang in there a bit longer.

Ahead of the first Test, the Caribbean boys have spent a fair bit of time in acclimatising with the sub-continental conditions. Their entire squad first arrived in Dubai and trained at the ICC Academy ground for eight days before landing in India. Furthermore, they had a two-day practice match at Vadodara against a strong Board President XI side and the Windies batting unit had decent outing there. So, coming into the Rajkot Test, there should not be any sort of rustiness in their camp.

During their recent home series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the Windies pace department made headlines for their fierce performance. On those bouncy and pacy tracks, the likes of Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul, along with skipper Holder made life difficult for the batsmen. However, in this part of the world on these slow-low pitches against the No 1 team in the world, they will face a completely different challenge altogether.

Also, at Rajkot, they will take field with a depleted pace attack as Roach has flown back home to attend his grandmother's farewell.

"Missing Kemar is a big hole, but we've got some bright talent coming through as well — fast-bowling talent," Windies coach Stuart Law seemed unworried on the sidelines of the Windies practice session at the Saurashtra Cricket Association on Tuesday.

"We've unearthed a couple of young kids, which you'll hopefully see through the ODI and T20I series as well. And we've got two more here, Keemo Paul, who's played a big part in our recent successes and a young kid called Sherman Lewis. They've got some pace, they swing the ball, they're young, they're keen to learn. Sometimes better the unknown; going in with the unknown, the opposition don't really understand what they're about and hopefully they can come in, nick a few out early, put India under pressure and we can bat well"

Along with the pacers, the leg-spin of Devendra Bishoo and left-arm orthodox Jomel Warrican will play a crucial role in their gameplan. There is also the part-time off-spinner Roston Chase, who according to Law, is capable enough of doing what Mooen Ali did to India at Southampton.

"Moeen Ali really took it to India bowling into a foothole," Law said. "Roston Chase is a bit taller than Moeen Ali, bowls at a similar pace, gets good bounce and can spin it."

West Indies batting looks fairly settled. There is quality in their top-six and the likes of Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Shane Dowrich have scored some crucial runs at the highest level in recent past. However, on turning tracks, against the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, this will be their ultimate test of skills and temperament.

It will be interesting to see whether young top-order batsman Sunil Ambris, who scored an unbeaten 114 in just 98 balls in the warm-up game, gets a go.

Away from those Dukes balls and seaming tracks, here, at the familiar territory, Indian batsmen will find redemption. However, the think-tank this time is more inclined towards trying out a few new kids on the block. By dropping both Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan, who were India's first-choice openers at the start of the England series, the selectors have already made a huge statement. With their vision set on becoming the best travelling side, the selection committee and the team management are ready to try out new talents in this low-profile home series. And at Rajkot, either Prithvi Shaw or Mayank Agarwal is all set to make his Test debut, opening the innings alongside KL Rahul.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane believes these two matches present an excellent platform for the newcomers to go out there and showcase their talent.

"I think it is an opportunity for each individual, particularly the guys who are coming in… Prithvi, Mayank, or (Mohammed) Siraj, they all did well in domestic cricket and India 'A' matches. It is a reward for them.

"They know their growth in this team and the management is backing every individual. It is all about going out there and expressing yourself rather than thinking about the future or what is going to happen," Rahane said while addressing the media on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, with no Hardik Pandya in the middle-order, Jadeja is an automatic choice in the XI. Following that impressive comeback in the Test squad at the Oval and his recent all-round show in the Asia Cup, the southpaw will be eager to continue with his good work. It is crystal clear that the time out of the team has made Jadeja a better player. Now, he wants to contribute to the team in every way he can. And in this series, the pitches in Rajkot and Hyderabad are expected to suit him and his fellow spinner Ashwin perfectly.

Also, in the middle-order, eyes will be on the performance of Hanuma Vihari. Following his successful debut in England, the youngster is in selectors radar for the Australia tour. But in order to secure his seat in the Adelaide-bound flight, he has to make use of each and every opportunity in this series. The same logic applies for wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as well.

In the pace bowling department, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav are the first-choice seamers but during the course of this short series, Siraj should get a look-in as well.

Overall, India are going into this series as strong favourites, but deep down, the team management should hope that the Windies can provide them a decent competition ahead of the tough tour Down Under.