Pune: West Indies all-rounder Ashley Nurse says his team was written-off before the start of India tour but it has proved his critics wrong with a solid showing in the ongoing ODI series.

Nurse played a key role with both bat and ball in his side's 43-run over India in the third ODI on Saturday.

Nurse's 22-ball 40 helped the visitors post a competitive 283/9 and his two wickets in the middle overs with his off-spin, including that of the opener Shikhar Dhawan, helped them successfully defend the total.

"It was a very good performance by the boys. No one gave us a chance when we came but I think we're showing the public out here that we are here to play, said Nurse at the post-match media conference.

"It's just good to see the boys play consistent cricket and giving India a run for their money," he said.

Nurse said the wicket in Pune was "pretty good".

"It was a good wicket but a bit on the slower side. Don't think the wicket had any devils in it. I just thought from our side Shai got a nice 95 and Virat got a hundred for India. It wasn't a belter. You had to work for your runs but it was a pretty good wicket, he added.

Nurse also said that he does not care about critics.

"Every day is fishing day but every day is not catching day. So I just go and put the ball in the right areas, try to create as much chances as possible. And just try do my job, not really care about the critics, just go and do my job for the team each and every day," the 29-year-old signed off.