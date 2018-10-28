India vs West Indies: Ashley Nurse says Windies proved critics wrong after super show in ongoing ODI series
Nurse's 22-ball 40 helped the visitors post a competitive 283/9 and his two wickets in the middle overs with his off-spin, including that of the opener Shikhar Dhawan, helped them successfully defend the total.
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 43 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 11 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 4th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 6th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
#MeToo in India: Stalked, harassed for a decade, how one journalist coped with the trauma
-
Pittsburgh synagogue massacre leaves 11 dead, 6 wounded: Suspect charged with 29 counts; Trump calls attack 'evil' anti-Semitism
-
Congress will sweep Telangana, people are angry at KCR's broken promises, says Captain Uttam Kumar Reddy
-
Bhima Koregaon arrests: SC rejects Romila Thapar's review plea asking for immediate release of five activists
-
Jagte Raho: Artists Kush Badhwar and Pallavi Paul speak to the virus
-
Kalki Koechlin, Gulshan Devaiah, Neil Bhoopalam, Jim Sarbh on starring in Eros Now original series Smoke
-
Asian Champions Trophy 2018: India carve out hard-fought victory over Japan but there's still room for improvement ahead of final
-
ICICI Bank Q2 consolidated net profit falls 42% to Rs 1,205 cr, total income marginally up by 5.7% to Rs 31,915 cr
-
गडकरी ने कहा- पहले पीएम के पेट से पीएम और सीएम के पेट से सीएम निकलते थे
-
ट्रंप ने ठुकराया गणतंत्र दिवस पर भारत आने का न्योता, S-400 डील बनी वजह
-
'मन की बात' में बोले पीएम मोदी: देश की तरफ से सरदार पटेल को सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि होगी स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी
-
जापान: शिंजो आबे से मिले पीएम मोदी, 13वें भारत-जापान राष्ट्रीय समिट में होंगे शामिल
-
जम्मू-कश्मीर: सोपोर में आतंकी हमला, सेना ने शुरू किया बड़ा सर्च ऑपरेशन
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6707
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4145
|134
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2784
|121
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Pune: West Indies all-rounder Ashley Nurse says his team was written-off before the start of India tour but it has proved his critics wrong with a solid showing in the ongoing ODI series.
Nurse played a key role with both bat and ball in his side's 43-run over India in the third ODI on Saturday.
West Indies' Ashley Nurse score 40 off 22 balls and then came back to take 2 for 43 in 3rd ODI. AP
Nurse's 22-ball 40 helped the visitors post a competitive 283/9 and his two wickets in the middle overs with his off-spin, including that of the opener Shikhar Dhawan, helped them successfully defend the total.
"It was a very good performance by the boys. No one gave us a chance when we came but I think we're showing the public out here that we are here to play, said Nurse at the post-match media conference.
"It's just good to see the boys play consistent cricket and giving India a run for their money," he said.
Nurse said the wicket in Pune was "pretty good".
"It was a good wicket but a bit on the slower side. Don't think the wicket had any devils in it. I just thought from our side Shai got a nice 95 and Virat got a hundred for India. It wasn't a belter. You had to work for your runs but it was a pretty good wicket, he added.
Nurse also said that he does not care about critics.
"Every day is fishing day but every day is not catching day. So I just go and put the ball in the right areas, try to create as much chances as possible. And just try do my job, not really care about the critics, just go and do my job for the team each and every day," the 29-year-old signed off.
Updated Date:
Oct 28, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Shai Hope, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli top report card as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma struggle
India vs West Indies 2018: Virat Kohli hails Rohit Sharma's innings, says chase becomes easy when Indian opener gets going
India v West Indies, ODI series 2018, stats preview: From Windies’ lack of experience to India’s number 4 conundrum