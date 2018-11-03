India vs West Indies: All-rounder Andre Russell ruled out of T20I series due to injury, confirms selector Courtney Browne
West Indies chief selector Courtney Browne confirmed Russell's unavailability for the India series but did not give the details of his injury.
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 9 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 2 runs
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 4th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 6th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 9th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
#MeToo in India: Sordid link between casteism and assault must be addressed to prevent sexual violence
-
#MeToo: Women allege sexual harassment at All India Radio's Dharamshala, Obra, Kurukshetra stations
-
2.0 trailer: Rajinikanth's Chitti faces off with Akshay Kumar's cellphone-obsessed Crow Man
-
Madhya Pradesh polls: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani joins Congress after being denied ticket by BJP
-
US midterm elections: If Democrats flip the House, what does it mean for US foreign policy and India? 'Very bullish' is dominant theme
-
#MeToo: Examining the historical baggage of 'due process' and the limitations of rule of law
-
Hurt Sardar Singh blames David John, Sjoerd Marijne for forcing him to retire after Asian Games
-
Narendra Modi's MSME loan gambit is a two-pronged strategy; eases note ban pain, crafts shrewd poll plank
-
मध्यप्रदेश चुनाव 2018: कांग्रेस ने जारी की पहली लिस्ट, 155 उम्मीदवारों के नाम की हुई घोषणा
-
दिल्ली-NCR में 40 लाख गाड़ियों की स्क्रैपिंग के फैसले में क्या है गड़बड़झाला?
-
CM शिवराज के साले संजय सिंह ने कांग्रेस का थामा 'हाथ', खिलाफ लड़ सकते हैं चुनाव
-
आलोक वर्मा के समर्थन में SC पहुंचे खड़गे, कहा- CBI चीफ का कार्यकाल नहीं घटा सकते
-
दुखभंजन श्री रामलला का मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट में क्यों अटका?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6869
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4486
|136
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Kolkata: Star West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was on Saturday ruled out of the three-match T20 series against India, dealing a big blow to the visitors on the eve of the opening game at the Eden Gardens here.
West Indies chief selector Courtney Browne confirmed Russell's unavailability for the India series but did not give the details of his injury.
File photo of Andre Russell. AFP
"Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are injured at this time. Ashley Nurse will miss both the remainder of the India tour and the Bangladesh tour as he recovers from his injury. We wish the team every success on a challenging assignment in India," Browne said in a statement.
On Thursday, spinner Nurse pulled-out of the remainder of the India tour with a shoulder injury. The team is already without the services of Chris Gayle and Sunil Narine though the likes of Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo are here.
The 30-year-old Russell last featured in the Afghanistan Premier League representing Nangarhar Leopards on 9 October but was not named in the ODI squad with the Windies Cricket ruling him out due to injury.
"With the T20 World Cup two years away the process of rebuilding a squad to be a competitive unit for the tournament is critical at this stage. The introduction of young talent at this time gives the coaching staff some lead time to help them develop their skills and for the team to develop into a very competitive unit.
"The team retains some experienced players who will work alongside the younger group which is very important for their development. The journey will begin without some of our stalwarts noticeably Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels and Samuel Badree," Browne added.
West Indies were hammered in the two-Test series before they lost the five-match series 1-3.
Updated Date:
Nov 03, 2018
Also See
Virat Kohli reaches more milestones, but fails to get India over the line as West Indies win 3rd ODI by 43 runs
India vs West Indies: Windies spinner Ashley Nurse ruled out of remainder of tour
India vs West Indies: Ashley Nurse says Windies proved critics wrong after super show in ongoing ODI series