India on Saturday looked to be in full control as they dominated the fourth T20 against West Indies and won the must-win game by nine wickets with three overs to spare. The cake-walk win was headlined by a 165-partnership between Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill as India successfully chased down a target of 179. While Yashasvi Jaiswal ended 84* off 51, Shubman Gill fell at 77 off 51.

Earlier in the first innings it was Arshdeep Singh who took the three wickets for India, followed by Kuldeep Yadav’s two. Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar, all took one wicket each.

Now, on Sunday both teams will meet at the same venue. With the series levelled 2-2, pressure will be on both sides.

When will the 5th T20I match between India vs West Indies will be played?

The 5th T20I match between India vs West Indies will be played on 12 August, Sunday.

What time will the IND vs WI 5th T20I match start?

The IND vs WI 5th T20I match will start at 8 pm (IST) on Sunday.

Where will the IND vs WI 5th T20I match take place?

The IND vs WI 5th T20I match will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in Florida.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies’ 5th T20I match live?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will be televised on the Doordarshan Network in India. The match will also be LIVE streamed on JioCinema and FanCode.

Weather Prediction:

With an 80 per cent probability of precipitation, a couple of hours of rain is predicted as 66 per cent cloud cover will hover over the area.

The temperature will go to a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius.

The wind is expected to flow at 15 km/h.