India’s tour of the Caribbean and the United States is nearing its conclusion, with the Men in Blue’s trip to the Western Hemisphere set to conclude over the coming weekend.

After dominating both Tests and winning the series 1-0 and taking the ODIs 2-1, India were served a rude wake-up call by the West Indies in the T20I leg of their tour, suffering narrow defeats in each of the first two games.

The Rovman Powell-led hosts would’ve been hoping to clinch the series with two games to spare when the Men in Blue bounced back in style, chasing down a target of 160 with seven wickets and more than two overs to spare thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s (83) brilliance along with quality performances from Tilak Varma (49 not out) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/28).

Thanks to their performance at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana on Tuesday, not only are the Indians still alive in the five-match series, they might actually be considered favourites heading into the fourth game despite still trailing 1-2 in the series.

The Indian batting unit, after all, managed to click as a unit earlier this week, and the Hardik Pandya-led side will be confident of carrying the momentum gained from the victory over to the business end of the tour.

The two teams will be heading into the fourth T20I after a gap of three days as the action shifts from South to North America, with the remaining matches taking place in Florida in the United States of America.

Ahead of the fourth T20I, we bring to live coverage and other details:

When will the fourth T20I between India and West Indies take place?

The match will take place on Saturday, 12 August. The match will start at 8 pm Indian Standard Time with toss taking place 30 minutes earlier.

Where will the fourth T20I between India and West Indies take place?

The fourth T20I will take place at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

Where can I watch the live coverage of the fourth T20I between India and West Indies?

The fourth T20I between West Indies and India will be broadcast across the Doordarshan Network, including DD National and DD Sports. The match can also be streamed LIVE on Fancode and JioCinema. You can also follow LIVE scores on Firstpost.com.

Full squads:

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas