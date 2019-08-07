India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I stats review: Deepak Chahar's best bowling figures, Virat Kohli's 21 fifty-plus scores and more
Deepak Chahar's figures of 3 for 4 in the third T20I at Providence is now the best bowling figures for India against West Indies in T20Is. The previous best was 3 for 13 by Kuldeep Yadav at Kolkata in 2018.
Rahul Chahar (20y 2d) became the fourth youngest player to make a debut for India in T20Is. The youngest is Washington Sundar (18y 80d v Sri Lanka at Mumbai in 2017).
Deepak Chahar in action against the West Indies in the 3rd T20I match. AFP
Kieron Pollard hit his third fifty in T20Is. His last fifty came in 2012 against New Zealand at Lauderhill before the third T20I against India.
Pollard hit six sixes against India in the third T20I at Providence which is the joint third most by any player against India in a T20I match played in West Indies. The record is held by Evin Lewis – 12 at Kingston in 2017.
Deepak Chahar's figures of 3 for 4 in the third T20I at Providence is now the best bowling figures for India against West Indies in T20Is. The previous best was 3 for 13 by Kuldeep Yadav at Kolkata in 2018.
Virat Kohli has now 21 fifty-plus scores in T20Is – joint most alongside Rohit Sharma.
India have now won six consecutive matches against West Indies in T20Is – the most by any team against them. The previous worst streak for them came against Pakistan from 2016 to 2017 with five consecutive defeats.
West Indies have now lost 57 T20Is – joint most by any team alongside Bangladesh.
Updated Date:
Aug 07, 2019 09:07:40 IST
