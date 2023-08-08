Team India will eye for an improved performance when they face hosts West Indies in the third T20I on Tuesday. More importantly, Tuesday provides the Men in Blue a last chance to keep themselves alive in the five-match series, after the Windies currently lead the series 2-0.

India’s batting display has been below-par to say the least. Barring Tilak Varma, who scored 39 in the first T20I and a half-century in the second, most of their core batters have failed to live upto expectations. The likes of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill have got starts, but have been unable to convert them into big knocks.

And on Tuesday, it will be paramount that the batters fire in unison. Skipper Hardik Pandya will have a tough time on deciding his playing XI, although one of the changes could be bringing in Yashasvi Jaiswal, the talented youngster. Either Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson could miss out if Jaiswal is included.

Kuldeep Yadav could also return if he is fit. The wrist spinner missed the second T20I after being hit during a nets session, and was replaced by Ravi Bishnoi. Bishnoi ended wicketless figures for 31 runs.

West Indies, meanwhile, may not make much changes to their winning combination, but will hope Kyle Mayers to come good. Mayers had a productive debut IPL season with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), scoring 379 runs from 13 matches, but has struggled to find form in the ongoing T20I series, with scores of 1 and 15 so far.

Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd all came good against India in the second T20I with two wickets apiece, and the Windies will be hoping their bowlers maintain their consistency on Tuesday.

Ahead of the third T20I, here’s all you need to know as far telecast and live streaming is concerned:

When is India vs West Indies 3rd T20I?

The third T20I between West Indies and India will be played on 8 August, 2023 (Tuesday).

Where will India vs West Indies 3rd T20I take place?

The third T20I between West Indies and India will take place at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

What time will India vs West Indies third T20I start?

The third T20I between West Indies and India will start at 8 PM IST, with the toss scheduled to take place 30 minutes prior (7:30 PM IST).

Where to watch India vs West Indies third T20I?

The third T20I between West Indies and India will be broadcast across the Doordarshan Network, including DD National and DD Sports. The match can also be streamed LIVE on Fancode and JioCinema. You can also follow LIVE scores on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (C), Kyle Mayers (VC), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas