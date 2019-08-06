India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch T20 Series 2019 cricket live telecast, today's match online
Virat Kohli-led India will aim to win their third consecutive T20I to clean sweep the series against the West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Here's all you need to know about the match
Virat Kohli-led India will aim to win their third consecutive T20I to clean sweep the series against the West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.
Virat Kohli-led India will look clinch the third T20I against the West Indies. AP
After clinching the series at Lauderhill, Kohli had hinted that he might experiment with the team's line-up for the final match.
"Winning is always going to be a priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. Idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion," Kohli said during the post-match presentation ceremony of the second T20I.
In the second T20I, Rohit Sharma led from the front as India defeated the West Indies in a rain-affected fixture of the three-match T20 International series at the Central Broward Stadium in Florida.
Opening batsman Sharma blazed 67 off 51 balls, with three sixes and six fours embellishing his entertaining innings, in pacing India to 167 for five after captain Kohli chose to bat first.
Despite a bludgeoning 54 from Rovman Powell, West Indies were kept in check at 98 for four off 15.3 overs when the inclement weather intervened.
Here's all you need to know about the third T20I between India and West Indies:
When is the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I?
The India vs West Indies third T20I match will be played on Tuesday, 6 August 2019.
Where will India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana.
What time does the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match begin?
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will begin at 8 pm IST with the toss taking place at 7.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.
West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.
With inputs from Agencies
Updated Date:
Aug 06, 2019 09:28:04 IST
