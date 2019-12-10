India vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI in Mumbai, Match live telecast online
India take on West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the third T20I in what is the series decider.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs MEG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs PUD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HP Vs SAU Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs MAH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHH Vs ODS Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 1 run
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 50 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 11 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Botswana Women beat Kenya Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 75 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs MDV Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA USA beat United Arab Emirates by 3 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Dec 11th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs SCO - Dec 11th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 13th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 14th, 2019, 12:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs BEN - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs HYD - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs RAJ - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Parliament LIVE Updates: Preventive detention of stone-pelters, separatists being reviewed regularly, G Kishan Reddy tells LS; RS discusses RCEP
-
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passes in Lok Sabha: From Article 14 to Assam Accord, key legal issues related to proposed law
-
BWF World Tour Finals 2019: PV Sindhu must find top gear to defend title; Kento Momota overwhelming favourite in men's singles
-
Eknath Khadse demands disciplinary action against BJP workers responsible for defeat in Maharashtra, says he has evidence against guilty cadre
-
Paul A Volcker, Federal Reserve chairman who waged war on inflation and helped shape US economy for decades, dead at 92
-
Watch: Chhapaak trailer shows Deepika Padukone struggling for justice as an acid attack victim
-
Videocon loan case: With Chanda Kochhar knocking HC’s door challenging termination, ICICI board’s actions are back in spotlight
-
In Rajura rape case, 17 minor Adivasi girls and their families await a seemingly elusive justice
-
Climate change: Increasing presence of peafowl across Kerala piques scientists’ interest
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Preview: India will have to address the many inadequacies laid bare by a resolute West Indies in the second T20 International when the two teams made up of power-hitters square off in what promises to be an enthralling series-finale on Wednesday.
West Indies and India will square off in Mumbai for the third T20I in series decider. AP
The rubber is locked 1-1 after two-time world champions West Indies turned on the style in the second T20 International in Thiruvananthapuram following a Virat Kohli special in the lung-opener in Hyderabad.
For India, the focus will once again be on young guns like off-spinner Washington Sundar and under-fire wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.
The spotlight on Pant, especially, has been obsessive and it is expected to be no different when the team takes the field at the Wankhede Stadium.
As for Sundar, it would be interesting to see whether the team management persists with him or gives chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav a game.
Bowling is a slight concern. A profligate pace duo of Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar leaked runs in the first two matches.
Chahar had a memorable series against Bangladesh but has not managed to repeat the show this time around. With Mohammed Shami around, Chahar will have to step up.
Also, India's fielding was way below par. The dropped catches and several mis-fields prompted Kohli to say if the performance does not improve, no score would be enough.
The hosts are also good chase-masters but will need to learn how to defend targets.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the third T20I match between India and West Indies:
When is the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will played on Wednesday, 116 December, 2019.
Where will the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
What time does the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match begin?
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will telecast on Star Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Virat Kohli(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami
West Indies Team Players: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford
(With inputs from PTI)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 10, 2019 15:43:16 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies, Highlights, 1st T20I at Hyderabad: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul help hosts take 1-0 lead in series
India vs West Indies, Highlights, 2nd T20I at Thiruvananthapuram, Full Cricket Score: Windies win by 8 wickets
India vs West Indies: Sherfane Rutherford says Windies are looking to give their best against hosts in upcoming tour