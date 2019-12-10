First Cricket
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI in Mumbai, Match live telecast online

India take on West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the third T20I in what is the series decider.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 10, 2019 15:43:16 IST

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Preview: India will have to address the many inadequacies laid bare by a resolute West Indies in the second T20 International when the two teams made up of power-hitters square off in what promises to be an enthralling series-finale on Wednesday.

West Indies and India will square off in Mumbai for the third T20I in series decider. AP

The rubber is locked 1-1 after two-time world champions West Indies turned on the style in the second T20 International in Thiruvananthapuram following a Virat Kohli special in the lung-opener in Hyderabad.

For India, the focus will once again be on young guns like off-spinner Washington Sundar and under-fire wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

The spotlight on Pant, especially, has been obsessive and it is expected to be no different when the team takes the field at the Wankhede Stadium.

As for Sundar, it would be interesting to see whether the team management persists with him or gives chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav a game.

Bowling is a slight concern. A profligate pace duo of Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar leaked runs in the first two matches.

Chahar had a memorable series against Bangladesh but has not managed to repeat the show this time around. With Mohammed Shami around, Chahar will have to step up.

Also, India's fielding was way below par. The dropped catches and several mis-fields prompted Kohli to say if the performance does not improve, no score would be enough.

The hosts are also good chase-masters but will need to learn how to defend targets.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the third T20I match between India and West Indies:

When is the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will played on Wednesday, 116 December, 2019.

Where will the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time does the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match begin?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will telecast on Star Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players:  Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra ChahalDeepak ChaharShivam DubeShreyas IyerManish PandeyRishabh PantKL RahulSanju SamsonWashington SundarVirat Kohli(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

West Indies Team Players: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 15:43:16 IST

