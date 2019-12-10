First Cricket
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I in Mumbai Weather Update: Clear weather to greet teams at Wankhede Stadium

India take on West Indies in the third T20I on Wednesday in Mumbai which will decide the three-match series.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 10, 2019 17:27:57 IST

India are one side which makes the waves for its fitness level and everything that goes around it - better running between the wickets and accurate fielding. But the first two T20Is against India have hardly showed either with the fielding effort drawing criticism. As the two teams ready for the series finale at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, skipper Virat Kohli wants them to improve with the T20 World Cup next year.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I in Mumbai Weather Update: Clear weather to greet teams at Wankhede Stadium

Rohit Sharma (R) during a training session ahead of their third T20I against West Indies in Mumbai. AP

India have spilled a total of eight catches across the two matches - five in Hyderabad and three in Visakhapatnam. “Look, if you field like that, then no total is big enough. Last two games we’ve been below-par in the field,” Kohli said. “In the first four overs we created enough pressure and then you drop two chances in a T20 game in one over, that’s going to cost you. If they lose two wickets in one over, the pressure’s on them."

“I think it’s a game of margins and we need to understand where we went wrong. It’s pretty evident. It’s there for everyone to see and for us to improve on."

"I think fielding is something we need to be more brave about, and not worry about dropping catches.”

Mumbai was originally scheduled to host the opening T20I but after the local police expressed inability to provide proper security, it was swapped with Hyderabad. The venue is slated to be completely clear with 0 percent chance of showers, as per Accuweather. The temperature is expected to remain in the late 20 degrees celsius with little cloud cover.

