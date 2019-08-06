India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at Guyana weather forecast today: Match could be delayed due to likely morning showers
For the third T20I, the weather might once again play a crucial role. According to AccuWeather, showers are expected at around 9 am so the match could start late. Rain is also predicted later in the day which could make things difficult for ground officials.
The final match of the T20I series will take place on Tuesday as India will look to beat West Indies and complete the whitewash at the Providence Standium in Guyana.
Aerial view of the National Stadium where India and West Indies will play their third T20I in Providence, Guyana, AP
The series win in the second T20I gives Virat Kohli a chance to change the team combination for the final match while Carlos Brathwaite's West Indies will look to end the T20I campaign on a winning note.
In the previous match, chasing 168, West Indies got off to bad start as the side lost its opener Evin Lewis (0) in the second over as Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent him back to the pavilion. Sunil Narine (4) was dismissed by Washington Sundar in the third over, reducing West Indies to 10/2.
Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran retrieved the innings for West Indies as the duo stitched together a partnership of 76 runs, which saw Powell bringing up his half-century.
Pooran (19) and Powell (54) were dismissed in the 14th over by Krunal Pandya to reduce Windies to 85/4 still requiring 83 runs for the win from 37 balls. Manish Pandey took a remarkable catch at the boundary ropes to send Pooran back to the pavilion.
With Windies at 98/4, the match was stopped and the players were taken off the field due to rain. The players did not take the field, and India won the match by 22 runs.
Earlier, Rohit Sharma's knock of 67 runs off 51 balls enabled India to post the score of 167 runs in the allotted twenty overs after opting to bat first.
In the third T20I, the weather might once again play a crucial role. According to AccuWeather, showers are expected at around 9 am so the match could start late. Rain is also predicted later in the day which could make things difficult for match officials.
Updated Date:
Aug 06, 2019 10:29:52 IST
