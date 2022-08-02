India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2022: IND vs WI Head-to-Head Records and Stats

India will eye to get back on the winning track again when they square off with West Indies for the third T20 International at Basseterre’s Warner Park today at 9:30 PM IST on Tuesday. The Nicholas Pooran-led side bounced back well in the second T20I and levelled the series 1-1 with a comfortable five-wicket win over the visitors.

In the previous encounter, the Indian batting unit failed to stay on the crease while facing the twin onslaught of Obed McCoy and Jason Holder. McCoy's 6-wicket haul and Holder’s 2 wickets put an end to the Indian innings at just 138 runs. In reply, the Caribbean opener Brandon King steered the innings well, built a good foundation and fetched a half-century. Powered by his 52-ball 68 as well as Devon Thomas’ 19-ball 31, the hosts brought the chase down, though after some tension, with four balls left to spare.

India started off the T20I series in style as they secured a massive 68-run victory in the first contest. But the second game saw their batting order completely collapse. Except for Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja, no batter managed to breach the 20-run mark. Though the bowling unit tried to slow down the West Indies innings, they failed to take the side home.

West Indies vs India T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 22

West Indies: 07

India: 14

Tied: 01

No Result: 00

West Indies vs India Previous T20 International:

In the last clash between these two sides, West Indies beat India by 5 wickets at Warner Park on 1 August 2022.

Last T20 International Results:

West Indies won by 5 wickets.

India won by 68 runs.

India won by 17 runs.

India won by 8 runs.

India won by 6 wickets.

Predicted Playing XIs:

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Devon Thomas (wk), Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan