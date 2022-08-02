India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

India will aim to regain its lead in the five-match T20 International series when they take on West Indies for the third game at Basseterre’s Warner Park at 9:30 PM IST tonight. India took an early advantage by crushing the hosts in the first encounter. But they endured a disappointing defeat in the second match as West Indies pacer Obed McCoy stole the show with a splendid 6-wicket haul.

In the last match, the Indian batting unit failed to put up any significant challenge and were bundled out for just 138 runs. McCoy made skipper Rohit Sharma head early to the hut for a golden duck on the very first delivery. From then on, the visitors never got the upper hand.

Among others, Dinesh Karthik, who was the main architect of India's victory in the 1st T20I, was also seen struggling to find a good connection with the ball and finally had to surrender in front of McCoy.

From the Caribbean side, Jason Holder also got a couple of wickets under his belt. Opener Brandon King turned out to be the saviour during the chase. The right-handed batter registered a match-winning knock of 68 runs in 52 balls. Devon Thomas also played well, scoring a quickfire 31 runs off 19 deliveries, to guide his team to a comfortable 5-wicket win.

West Indies vs India Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-captain: Brandon King

Suggested Playing XI for West Indies vs India 3rd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Brandon King, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

Predicted Playing XIs:

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Devon Thomas (wk), Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.