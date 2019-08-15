Captain Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer poured on the runs again for India to beat the West Indies comfortably in the third one-day international and take the series 2-0 on Wednesday.

Kohli hit an unbeaten 114 and Iyer 65 as they made a challenging chase of 255 from 35 overs look easy. Kohli hit the winning runs from his 14th boundary for India to reach 256-4 with 15 balls to spare.

Just like in the second ODI on Sunday on the same ground, Iyer joined his captain with India wobbling at three wickets down. And just like on Sunday when they combined for 120 runs, they hit a match-deciding 125 together.

Iyer relieved India nerves by swatting 65 from 41 balls, including five sixes. After his second straight fifty, he was caught at long off with India on 211-4 and cruising.

Three days after knocking 120, Kohli played the anchor and brought up his 43rd ODI century, only six from Sachin Tendulkar's world record.

Let us now take a look at some of the statistical highlights from the third one-dayer:

— Chris Gayle has now scored 1,334 runs against India in ODIs which is the second most by any player after Desmond Haynes, who scored 1,357 runs.

— Gayle has now hit 56 sixes in this calendar year in ODIs which is the second most by any player in a calendar year in ODIs after AB de Villiers, who hit 58 sixes in 2015.

— Kohli has now hit 19 fifty-plus scores against West Indies which is the joint-most for him against an opponent in ODIs alongside Sri Lanka (19).

— Kohli has now scored nine tons against West Indies in ODIs which is the joint-most by any player against an opponent in ODIs. Tendulkar also scored nine centuries against Australia in ODIs.

— Kohli has scored 38 overseas tons in international cricket now which is the second most by any player after Tendulkar who scored 58 international overseas tons.

— India have won each of their last nine bilateral ODI series against West Indies.

— Kohli became the fastest to complete 10,000 runs as a captain in international cricket — in just 176 innings — eclipsing Ricky Ponting who did it in 225 innings.

— Kohli became the first player to score 20,000 international runs in a calendar decade. He has thus far scored 20,018 runs across all international formats in the 2010s.

