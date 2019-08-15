India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI stats review: Virat Kohli fastest to 10,000 runs as captain, Chris Gayle hits 56th six of 2019 and more
Here are some of the milestones achieved in the third one-day international between India and West Indies at Port of Spain, which India won to lift the series trophy.
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Live Now
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Scotland Tri-Series, 2019 SCO Vs OMA Live Now
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 CSG Vs Delhi Live Now
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs SMP Dindigul Dragons beat Siechem Madurai Panthers by 45 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 SMP Vs VBKV Siechem Madurai Panthers beat VB Kanchi Veerans by 5 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs CSG Chepauk Super Gillies beat Dindigul Dragons by 5 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 VBKV Vs RTW VB Kanchi Veerans beat Ruby Trichy Warriors by 7 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 93 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands IREW Vs SCOW Ireland Women beat Scotland Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 62 runs (D/L method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands THAW Vs IREW Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 7 wickets (D/L method)
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)
- Scotland Tri-Series, 2019 OMA Vs PNG Oman beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 59 runs (D/L method)
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Match Abandoned
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Aug 22nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Aug 22nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 IREW vs PNGW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 BANW vs NEDW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 SCOW vs NAMW - Aug 29th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 CSG vs DEL - Aug 15th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BB vs MW - Aug 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IB vs IG - Aug 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT vs SL - Aug 17th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Article 370, triple talaq, appointing CDS, population control: Narendra Modi conveys resolve to usher in radical reforms in 94-minute I-Day speech
-
Sonia Gandhi returns to lead Congress amid disagreement over Kashmir, but her silence remains deafening
-
Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh witness low key 73rd Independence Day 2019 celebrations: Ajit Doval in venue as Satya Pal Malik unfurls National Flag in Srinagar
-
Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters apologise for 'reckless' violence at airport; China says demonstrations 'near terrorism'
-
Dow suffers worst day of 2019 as recession fears hit US, European stocks; poor Chinese, German data signal more trouble ahead
-
Arundhati Katju: Section 377 was never only about sex, it was actually about right to citizenship
-
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Telugu Titans' dismal form down to lack of match practice and insufficient recovery time, says coach Gholamreza Mazandarani
-
Mission Mangal movie review: Vidya-Akshay-starrer plays to the gallery to entertain while patronising women and Muslims
-
Kerala floods: Experts point to climate change, population pressure as state faces another deluge
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6939
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Captain Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer poured on the runs again for India to beat the West Indies comfortably in the third one-day international and take the series 2-0 on Wednesday.
Kohli hit an unbeaten 114 and Iyer 65 as they made a challenging chase of 255 from 35 overs look easy. Kohli hit the winning runs from his 14th boundary for India to reach 256-4 with 15 balls to spare.
Virat Kohli struck a match-winning 114 not out to guide India to a six-wicket win in the third ODI. AP
Just like in the second ODI on Sunday on the same ground, Iyer joined his captain with India wobbling at three wickets down. And just like on Sunday when they combined for 120 runs, they hit a match-deciding 125 together.
Iyer relieved India nerves by swatting 65 from 41 balls, including five sixes. After his second straight fifty, he was caught at long off with India on 211-4 and cruising.
Three days after knocking 120, Kohli played the anchor and brought up his 43rd ODI century, only six from Sachin Tendulkar's world record.
Let us now take a look at some of the statistical highlights from the third one-dayer:
— Chris Gayle has now scored 1,334 runs against India in ODIs which is the second most by any player after Desmond Haynes, who scored 1,357 runs.
— Gayle has now hit 56 sixes in this calendar year in ODIs which is the second most by any player in a calendar year in ODIs after AB de Villiers, who hit 58 sixes in 2015.
— Kohli has now hit 19 fifty-plus scores against West Indies which is the joint-most for him against an opponent in ODIs alongside Sri Lanka (19).
— Kohli has now scored nine tons against West Indies in ODIs which is the joint-most by any player against an opponent in ODIs. Tendulkar also scored nine centuries against Australia in ODIs.
— Kohli has scored 38 overseas tons in international cricket now which is the second most by any player after Tendulkar who scored 58 international overseas tons.
— India have won each of their last nine bilateral ODI series against West Indies.
— Kohli became the fastest to complete 10,000 runs as a captain in international cricket — in just 176 innings — eclipsing Ricky Ponting who did it in 225 innings.
— Kohli became the first player to score 20,000 international runs in a calendar decade. He has thus far scored 20,018 runs across all international formats in the 2010s.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Aug 15, 2019 18:29:53 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Eyes on Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and middle-order experiments as Men in Blue hope for rain free day
India vs West Indies stats wrap: Virat Kohli's love for the Windies, Chris Gayle goes past Brian Lara and more
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli's 43rd ODI ton helps India win rain-curtailed contest by six wickets and seal series 2-0