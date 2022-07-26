India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Queen’s Park Oval at Port of Spain weather update

Port of Spain: During the second ODI, India romped home after Axar Patel's 35-ball 64 not out to overhaul West Indies' 311 and seal the series with one game to go.

Earlier in the day, West Indies opener Shai Hope slammed a century in his 100th ODI, but it faded on the back of Patel’s superlative knock. He sealed the deal by clobbering a six to dart home with two deliveries to spare.

Nicholas Pooran won the toss and West Indies elected to bat first. They reached 311 for 6 thanks largely to Hope's 135-ball 115 and 74 from captain Nicholas Pooran. The left-hander slammed six sixes and added a lot of impetus to the innings.

India got off to a bright start courtesy Shubman Gill, but was reduced to 79 for 3. There was a a vital 99-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer (63 runs off 71 balls) and Sanju Samson (54).

India needed eight runs from the last over and Kyle Mayers was trusted with the ball. Axar smashed a six off the fourth ball as the visitors romped home to seal the deal.

Weather Update:

West Indies vs India third ODI is set to take place at The Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain. The sky may be partly cloudy during the 50-over game between India and West Indies. According to the forecast, chances of rain could be paltry and the temperature will be between 25-31 degrees Celsius on the day. The wind speed can go around 15-20 km/h.

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Gundakesh Motie

