The irony of India and West Indies in this ODI series is clear: one is a host for a marquee tournament in 66 days and a favourite for the title. The other, played a qualifying tournament for the same marquee edition, and failed.

India, still experimenting and ironing out their options, were easily swept aside by the West Indies in the second ODI. It added to the question marks over this side and the non-Rohit-Sharma and non-Virat-Kohli pack to come through.

Rahul Dravid stressed on the focus being Asia Cup and World Cup choices than a three-match ODI series. “With the Asia Cup and World Cup coming up, we have to look at the bigger picture. We cannot get worried about every single game and every single series. If we do that, it will be a mistake.”

If India stick to that, it could be another day of rest for Kohli and Rohit. Or at least one of them. Or both once again moving down the order, like the first ODI.

In these late ‘auditions’, Ishan Kishan has made a good contribution by scoring fifties in each ODI. However, the other two other candidates – Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson – have failed to impress.

Suryakumar, coming on the back of three straight golden ducks versus Australia, enjoyed a start but couldn’t convert them into big scores. Samson played only the second ODI this series and scored nine. He could get another chance to shine on Tuesday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Having already registered their first ODI win against India since December 2019, West Indies can do one better if they win the third ODI – first ODI series win since 2006. India have won 12 consecutive ODI series and the streak may well come to an end if the hapless display of second ODI is repeated.

The hosts showed great character with Keacy Carter and Shai Hope at the forefront even if at one stage they lost four wickets in a 38-run window. The bowlers were more convincing and never gave India a chance with lethal display.

West Indies don’t have a marquee tournament to look forward to but this potential ODI series win would do just about enough to apply some adhesive to the wounds opened by missing the World Cup.

Stat: This will be the first ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium. This venue has hosted only one men’s international match: a T20I between India and West Indies last year.

Squads:

West Indies: Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.