India’s ongoing tour of the Caribbean and the United States just got all the more exciting and the upcoming third One-Day International might just be the most anticipated contest so far.

West Indies’ fightback in the second ODI in Saturday not only gave the Indians a wake-up call, it also ensured the three-match series remains alive, setting up a series finale that fans on both sides will hope turns out to be a closely-fought affair that gives them their money’s worth.

After winning the Test series 1-0, the Men in Blue had collected a comfortable five-wicket win in the ODI series opener at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday. Kuldeep Yadav (4/6) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/37) ran through the hosts’ batting lineup, bundling them out for a paltry 114. Though India lost quite a few wickets during their chase, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan’s 52 ensured they got home with plenty of overs to spare in the end.

It was a completely different story in the second one-dayer at the same venue two days later. The Men in Blue made two major changes by resting both skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and got off to a solid start with a 90-run opening partnership between Kishan (55) and Shubman Gill (34). They would, however, end up losing 10 wickets for just 91 runs after the sizeable opening partnership to get bowled out for 181.

Also Read | ‘We’re running out of time’: Dravid explains decision to rest Kohli, Rohit

Kyle Mayers and Brandon King then got the West Indians off to a promising start with a 53-run opening stand before the Indians fought back by collecting four wickets for 38 runs. Skipper Shai Hope then found vital support from Keacy Carty as the two stitched an unbroken 90-run stand that ensured the Windies got home with nearly 14 overs to spare.

With the series on the line, India are likely to go with a full-strength XI for the series finale, meaning both Rohit and Kohli will make their way back into the side although it remains to be seen if the leadership decides to bench Sanju Samson and Axar Patel, the players who occupied their places in the second ODI, or give them another shot and rest other members of the team.

As for Hope and Co, they will be eyeing their first ODI bilateral series win against India in 17 years. The Men in Maroon had last beaten India in the format in 2006 at home, with Brian Lara-led side prevailing 4-1 over the Men in Blue.

Ahead of the series finale, we bring to you live telecast and streaming and other details:

When is the third ODI between West Indies and India?

The third ODI between West Indies and India will be played on 1 August, 2023 (Tuesday).

Where will the third ODI between West Indies and India take place?

The third ODI between West Indies and India will take place at Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

What time will the third ODI between West Indies and India start?

The third ODI between West Indies and India will start at 7 pm IST, with the toss scheduled to take place 30 minutes prior.

How can I watch the third ODI between West Indies and India?

The third ODI will be broadcast across the Doordarshan Network, including DD National and DD Sports. The match can also be streamed LIVE on Fancode and JioCinema. You can also follow LIVE scores on Firstpost.com.