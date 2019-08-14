India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch ODI Series 2019 cricket live telecast, today's match online
Virat Kohli-led India will look to seal the series with victory against the West Indies in the third and final ODI, set to be played at the Queen's Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain.
Virat Kohli-led India will look to seal the series with victory against the West Indies in the third and final ODI, set to be played at the Queen's Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain.
File images of Virat Kohli and Jason Holder.
The first ODI was washed out due to heavy rain while India clinched 59-run (DLS) victory in the second ODI. West Indies are yet to taste victory in the series, having lost the T20I series 0-3 and they will go all out to ensure they find winning ways in Port of Spain on Wednesday.
Captain of the Windies, Carlos Brathwaite said that the side is continuing to miss the key points in matches, and the team needs to improve on that front to get positive results.
"I don't think we are that far away. We just continue to miss key points in the game. If we look back at the World Cup it is the same thing. If we look at the game the other day we weren't cruising, but we were in a good position, and then we lost three or four quick wickets," Brathwaite told reporters on the eve of third ODI.
"We are just missing a few key moments that could have turned one or two loses into wins and make us look a little better, give us a little momentum, and start to try to win series more consistently," he added.
Meanwhile, Men in Blue's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant said that he just wants to play a positive brand of cricket.
"Obviously as an individual, I would like to have a big score behind my back. Every time I go in, I am not focussing on that. I just want to play positive cricket and I want to win matches for the team. Every match is crucial for me, I want to keep on improving as a cricketer," Pant told reporters.
"Everyone is calm right now. We are just focussing on the match. We need to win the final ODI, and finish the series on a high," Pant added.
Here's all you need to know about the final ODI:
When is the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match?
The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be played on Wednesday, 14 August 2019.
Where will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match be played?
The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be played at the Queen's Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain.
What time does the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI begin?
The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will begin at 7 pm IST with toss taking place at 6.30 pm.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 3rd ODI?
The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players:Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed. Rishabh Pant (wk).
West Indies Team Players: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, John Cambell, Keemo Paul.
Updated Date:
Aug 14, 2019 10:24:07 IST
