First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in WI | 2nd ODI Aug 11, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 59 runs (D/L method)
UAE in NED | 4th T20I Aug 08, 2019
NED vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
The Ashes Aug 14, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Lord's, London
IND in WI Aug 14, 2019
WI vs IND
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch ODI Series 2019 cricket live telecast, today's match online

Virat Kohli-led India will look to seal the series with victory against the West Indies in the third and final ODI, set to be played at the Queen's Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 14, 2019 10:24:07 IST

Virat Kohli-led India will look to seal the series with victory against the West Indies in the third and final ODI, set to be played at the Queen's Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain.

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch ODI Series 2019 cricket live telecast, todays match online

File images of Virat Kohli and Jason Holder.

The first ODI was washed out due to heavy rain while India clinched 59-run (DLS) victory in the second ODI. West Indies are yet to taste victory in the series, having lost the T20I series 0-3 and they will go all out to ensure they find winning ways in Port of Spain on Wednesday.

Captain of the Windies, Carlos Brathwaite said that the side is continuing to miss the key points in matches, and the team needs to improve on that front to get positive results.

"I don't think we are that far away. We just continue to miss key points in the game. If we look back at the World Cup it is the same thing. If we look at the game the other day we weren't cruising, but we were in a good position, and then we lost three or four quick wickets," Brathwaite told reporters on the eve of third ODI.

"We are just missing a few key moments that could have turned one or two loses into wins and make us look a little better, give us a little momentum, and start to try to win series more consistently," he added.

Meanwhile, Men in Blue's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant said that he just wants to play a positive brand of cricket.

"Obviously as an individual, I would like to have a big score behind my back. Every time I go in, I am not focussing on that. I just want to play positive cricket and I want to win matches for the team. Every match is crucial for me, I want to keep on improving as a cricketer," Pant told reporters.

"Everyone is calm right now. We are just focussing on the match. We need to win the final ODI, and finish the series on a high," Pant added.

Here's all you need to know about the final ODI:

When is the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be played on Wednesday, 14 August 2019.

Where will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be played at the Queen's Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain.

What time does the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI begin?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will begin at 7 pm IST with toss taking place at 6.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 3rd ODI?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players:Rohit SharmaShikhar DhawanVirat Kohli (c), Kedar JadhavRavindra JadejaMohammed ShamiBhuvneshwar KumarLokesh RahulKuldeep YadavYuzvendra ChahalShreyas IyerManish PandeyNavdeep SainiKhaleel AhmedRishabh Pant (wk).

West Indies Team PlayersChris GayleEvin LewisShimron HetmyerNicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder (c), Carlos BrathwaiteShai HopeFabian AllenKemar RoachOshane ThomasShannon GabrielSheldon CottrellRoston ChaseJohn CambellKeemo Paul.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2019 10:24:07 IST

Tags : Carlos Brathwaite, Indian Cricket Team, ODI Cricket, Port Of Spain, Queen's Park Oval, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, West Indies Cricket, West Indies Vs India 2019

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all