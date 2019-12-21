Cuttack: India are the favourites to win the third ODI against the visiting Windies side, and win their 10th straight bilateral ODI series win against the team from the Caribbean.

While the West Indies romped home in the first ODI, winning the same by eight wickets, the home side recovered from that blip in form to win the second ODI by 107 runs.

The Indian top-order went all guns blazing in Visakhapatnam, before Kuldeep Yadav's hat-trick broke the back of the West Indies middle-order.

Rohit Sharma's stellar knock of 159 in the second ODI means that he is now, just nine runs short of breaking former Sri Lankan captain Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record of being the highest run-scorer as an opener across all the formats.

KL Rahul also built on his purple patch from the T20I series, striking a century while opening and staking claim to the spot of the opener.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant chipped in with some quickfire knocks, and they would like to end the year on a positive note.

Windies captain Kieron Pollard's didn't hesitate in chasing after winning the toss in the first two ODIs but come Sunday, the teams will be thinking twice before bowling second keeping the dew factor in mind.

The West Indies are on the cusp of ending a 13-year long wait to win against India in a bilateral ODI series. The hosts, on the other hand, will have their reputation at stake, having lost to Australia 2-3 in their last bilateral ODI series at home, in March this year.

The last time an ODI was played here more than two years ago, India beat England by 15 runs while defending an imposing 382.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch third India vs West Indies ODI.

Where is India vs West Indies 3rd ODI taking place?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will take place at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

What time does India vs West Indies 3rd ODI begin?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match begins at 1.30 pm IST on Sunday, 22 December.

Where to watch live coverage of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match online?

The 3rd ODI between India and West Indies can be watched online on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the match on Firstpost.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players: Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav

West Indies Team Players: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph

