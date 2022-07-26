India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: IND vs WI head-to-head record and stats

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Axar Patel cracked his maiden half-century and powered India to a terrific win in the final over of the second ODI between India and West Indies.

Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat first. On a flat track under the baking sun, West Indies top order made the most of the conditions on offer. Kyle Mayers and Shai Hope got cracking and laid the perfect platform. In his 100th ODI, Shai Hope hit his stride and scored 115 to lead West Indies to a competitive total. Captain Nicholas Pooran added a lot of purpose with a six-laden innings in the middle order.

In their chase, India were reduced to 79/3 in the chase before Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson combined to resurrect the innings with respective half-centuries. However, the big difference between both the sides was Axar's terrific knock as he powered India over the line with two wickets to spare.

With this win, India registered a record 12th consecutive bilateral series win against the West Indies. Also, the side managed to secure the third highest successful chase in the Caribbean islands.

India vs West Indies ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 138

India: 69

West Indies: 63

Tied: 2

No result: 4

India vs West Indies Previous One Day International:

In the last clash between these two sides, India beat West Indies by 2 wickets at the Queens Park Oval in Trinidad.

Last 5 ODI International Results:

India won by 2 wickets.

India won by 3 runs.

India won by 96 runs.

India won by 44 runs.

India won by 6 wickets.

Possible Playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Gundakesh Motie

