WI in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 107 runs
WI in IND | 1st ODI Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
WI in IND Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI in Cuttack Weather Update: Cloud cover but no chance of rain

Here's the weather update for the third and final ODI between India and West Indies which will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 21, 2019 16:51:22 IST

India have winning momentum on their side as they head into the third and final ODI against the West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday.

The West Indies took the home side by surprise in the opening ODI in Chennai to go one-up in the three-match series. But India, riding an all-round display, came back strongly to restore parity in the second match at Visakhapatnam.

Barring a rare duck from skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian top-order fired in unison at Visakhapatnam, before hat-trick hero Kuldeep Yadav sliced through the West Indies line-up for a comprehensive 107-run victory.

Rohi Sharma struck a blistering 159 while his opening partner KL Rahul also slammed a century. Then the duo of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant chipped in with quick-fire knocks, and they would like to end the year on a positive note.

The pitch at the Barabati Stadium is going to be similar to the one in Visakhapatnam, offering plenty of runs. India's fielding has not been up to the mark and they would certainly like to change that in the series-deciding ODI.

As far as the Indian squad is concerned, Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini is in line to make his ODI debut in the absence of the injured Deepak Chahar, who was ruled out of the match with a lower back problem.

Kieron Pollard's team had no hesitation in chasing after winning the toss in the first two ODIs but come Sunday, the teams will be thinking twice before bowling second keeping the dew factor in mind.

The West Indies, at the same time, will be keen to end a 13-year long wait to win against India in a bilateral ODI series. While the hosts, who lost to Australia 2-3 in their last bilateral series in March, will have their reputation at stake.

According to Accuweather, the weather in Cuttack will be partly sunny along with a bit of cloud cover during the afternoon. As the evening progresses, there will be an increase in cloud cover and humidity. However, there seems to be no chance of rain on 22 December.

With inputs from PTI 

The match will start at 1.30 pm IST. For LIVE scorecard, follow Firstpost.com. Broadcast on Stars Sports Network and Hotstar.  

