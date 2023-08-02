Preview: With the series on the line, India and West Indies will battle it out in the third and final ODI in Tarouba, Trinidad on Tuesday.

India were expected to steamroll the Windies in the three-match series, but resting skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the playing XI proved costly in the second ODI.

In the second ODI in Barbados, India were in a good position at 90/0 at one stage with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, but lost 10 wickets for the next 90 runs to be bowled out for 181.

None of the batters apart from Kishan (55) and Gill (34) really got going, while Suryakumar Yadav (24) got off to a promising start but failed to capitalise on it.

Sanju Samson (9) batted at number three, but performed below expectations. What was surprising was the fact that Axar Patel was promoted to number four batting spot. He managed just one run from eight balls after being promoted.

Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd claimed three wickets each, while Alzarri Joseph collected two wickets.

In their reply, skipper Shai Hope (63*) led from the front with a 91-run stand with Keacy Carty (48*) to take West Indies over the finish line.

West Indies are looking win an ODI series over India since 2006.

Squads:

West Indies: Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.