India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and squads

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Much like the first ODI, the second game between India and West Indies once again went down to the wire and it took Axar Patel, who smoked India's second-fastest ODI fifty against West Indies, to get his side to the target of 311 runs.

In many ways it was a collective batting performance by India. The middle order in Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) added 99 runs for the fourth wicket to set the platform. After this, Axar Patel smashed an unbeaten 64 off just 35 balls to take India home and seal the series.

West Indies have been good in both the games. However, it is their bowling that needs to be far-more disciplined and penetrative. Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, and Nicholas Pooran have all been excellent and all they need is their bowlers to identify the big moments in the match and close down the door.

With the series sealed, India could tweak their combinations and give few players the start in the dead fixture.

India vs West Indies 3rd One Day International Telecast and Live Streaming:

The India vs West Indies match will be telecast on any DD Sports in India. The encounter will be live streamed on FanCode.

India vs West Indies Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-captain: Shai Hope

Suggested Playing XI for India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie

