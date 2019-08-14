India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI at Port of Spain weather forecast today: Morning rain expected to hamper proceedings in final game
High chances of rain throughout the morning and early afternoon upto 2pm, which will hamper play in the third ODI between India and West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Live Now
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands IREW Vs SCOW Live Now
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs SMP Dindigul Dragons beat Siechem Madurai Panthers by 45 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 SMP Vs VBKV Siechem Madurai Panthers beat VB Kanchi Veerans by 5 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs CSG Chepauk Super Gillies beat Dindigul Dragons by 5 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 VBKV Vs RTW VB Kanchi Veerans beat Ruby Trichy Warriors by 7 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 62 runs (D/L method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands THAW Vs IREW Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 7 wickets (D/L method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs IREW Match Abandoned
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands THAW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Thailand Women by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 59 runs (D/L method)
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Match Abandoned
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Aug 14th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 14th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Aug 22nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands IREW vs SCOW - Aug 14th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW vs THAW - Aug 14th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 IREW vs PNGW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 CSG vs DEL - Aug 15th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BB vs MW - Aug 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IB vs IG - Aug 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Centre dismisses Kashmir protests after Article 370 as 'stray incidents' but rising number of pellet injuries tells a different tale
-
Sonia Gandhi returns to lead Congress amid disagreement over Kashmir, but her silence remains deafening
-
Amid communication blackout in J&K, Srinagar residents queue up at deputy commissioner's office to call loved ones; most conversations end in tears
-
Wholesale inflation in July falls to multi-year low of 1.08% on cheaper fuel, food items
-
John Abraham on Batla House, Mission Mangal clash: Two credible films are releasing this Independence Day
-
Donald Trump confirms China moving troops to Hong Kong border, appeals for calm amid rise of pro-democracy protests
-
Cincinnati Masters: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic enter third round after straight sets wins; Venus Williams topples Kiki Bertens
-
India's 73rd Independence Day is here, but nothing approaching true freedom has been attained yet
-
Kerala floods: Experts point to climate change, population pressure as state faces another deluge
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6807
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Rain has been an integral part of the India's tour of America and the Caribbean, having featured in varied proportions in all the five games that the two sides have contested so far.
Rain is predicted in the morning and early afternoon that is likely to disturb the proceedings for third ODI. AP
From Florida to Guyana and now in Port of Spain, rain has accompanied the two sides everywhere and is most likely to have its say in the final ODI, just to continue with the trend.
The first ODI was a washout with just 13 overs of play of the West Indies innings was possible. India captain Virat Kohli did express his frustration post-match, saying, "It's probably the worst part of cricket," after the Guyana ODI was called off. "A stop-start is never a good feeling. Either it should rain out or play the full game. The more stops you have, the more you want to be careful to ensure that the players don't injure themselves."
However, with rain unrelenting, even the second ODI comprised stoppages, especially when the rain disturbed proceedings during the second innings, which led to the usage of Duckworth Lewis Stern (DLS) system to re-calibrate the total for West Indies. However, the match was completed with India clinching a 59-run win to lead 1-0 in the two-match ODI series with one game remaining.
According to Accuweather, there are high chances of showers throughout the morning and early afternoon upto 2PM, which could hamper play on Wednesday. The weather is expected to stay clear for the latter half of the afternoon and evening with only part cloud cover. So we are likely to have a curtailed game with a plenty of stoppages.
Updated Date:
Aug 14, 2019 11:40:43 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI at Port of Spain weather forecast today: Rain expected to stay away at Queen's Park Oval Stadium
Hightlights, India vs West Indies, Full Cricket Score, 2nd ODI match result at Trinidad: Bhuvneshwar stars with 4 wickets as visitors clinch win to lead 1-0
India vs West Indies stats wrap: Virat Kohli's love for the Windies, Chris Gayle goes past Brian Lara and more