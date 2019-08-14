First Cricket
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI at Port of Spain weather forecast today: Morning rain expected to hamper proceedings in final game

High chances of rain throughout the morning and early afternoon upto 2pm, which will hamper play in the third ODI between India and West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 14, 2019 11:40:43 IST

Rain has been an integral part of the India's tour of America and the Caribbean, having featured in varied proportions in all the five games that the two sides have contested so far.

Rain is predicted in the morning and early afternoon that is likely to disturb the proceedings for third ODI. AP

From Florida to Guyana and now in Port of Spain, rain has accompanied the two sides everywhere and is most likely to have its say in the final ODI, just to continue with the trend.

The first ODI was a washout with just 13 overs of play of the West Indies innings was possible. India captain Virat Kohli did express his frustration post-match, saying, "It's probably the worst part of cricket," after the Guyana ODI was called off. "A stop-start is never a good feeling. Either it should rain out or play the full game. The more stops you have, the more you want to be careful to ensure that the players don't injure themselves."

However, with rain unrelenting, even the second ODI comprised stoppages, especially when the rain disturbed proceedings during the second innings, which led to the usage of Duckworth Lewis Stern (DLS) system to re-calibrate the total for West Indies. However, the match was completed with India clinching a 59-run win to lead 1-0 in the two-match ODI series with one game remaining.

According to Accuweather, there are high chances of showers throughout the morning and early afternoon upto 2PM, which could hamper play on Wednesday. The weather is expected to stay clear for the latter half of the afternoon and evening with only part cloud cover. So we are likely to have a curtailed game with a plenty of stoppages.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2019 11:40:43 IST

