Picking up a 10-wicket haul in the second Test against the Windies, Umesh Yadav ensured India competed another victory at home within three days as the hosts swept the series 2-0. With West Indies reducing India’s lead in the second innings, the game was expected to go to day four at the least but a resounding bowling performance from the hosts ensured a low target in the second innings which the openers gunned down with ease. Take a glance at our report card from the match.

10/10

Umesh Yadav

Taking on the mantle of the bowling attack in the absence of first-choice fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav was the unquestionable hero of the Indian bowling attack at Hyderabad. As West Indies pain-stakingly strung together a decent first innings score, Umesh Yadav sliced through the lower middle-order with his zip and pace.

He picked up a career-best haul in the first outing, ending the innings with back to back wickets and missed a hat-trick by a whisker in the second innings as he dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite off the second ball of the second innings. Returning to the attack, he ensured there was no late fightback by the visitors as he sent back Roston Chase and Shane Dowrich off consecutive overs. He became the third Indian seamer to pick up 10 wickets in a Test match at home.

Rishabh Pant

With his third consecutive 90-plus score in Test cricket, Rishabh Pant has all but sealed his spot in the Indian line-up. With India at 162/4 and in a little spot of bother, Pant flayed the visitor’s attack in characteristic fashion. He raced past his half-century and appeared well set for a hundred at the end of second day's play. But as was the case at Rajkot, Pant threw his wicket away at 92 to relinquish another chance to make a Test hundred. As he matures into his role, the hundreds would come by for the young keeper-batsman but for now, he is the unassuming aggressor down the order for India and they would hope he carries on in the same vein in Australia.

Jason Holder

Returning to lead the side, Jason Holder instilled fight and resilience into West Indies’ performance. He stood firm as Roston Chase looked for an able ally in the first innings and later returned to pick up a five-for to derail India’s first innings. Known for their domination in the first innings of Tests at home, India found the going hard against Holder's unwavering line and length. He could, however, not salvage their collapse in the second essay.

9/10

Ajinkya Rahane

With his place in the middle-order questioned by all and sundry, Ajinkya Rahane stood tall in the Indian line-up and played second-fiddle to a rampant Rishabh Pant. He stitched together a 152-run partnership with the wicket-keeper batsman while manoeuvring the bowlers with ease. With the massive Australian tour coming up, this knock would give Rahane some much needed confidence. He would, however, rue the fact that he couldn't convert his half-century into a hundred.

Roston Chase

Exhibiting tons of patience and an unquenchable thirst for survival, Roston Chase, the only Windies batsmen to resist the Indian bowling in the first Test, struck his fourth Test hundred and second against India. His ton took Windies from a precarious position to a very commendable one in the first innings. That said, he misses out on a top rating for his woes against pace, which Umesh Yadav exploited in the second essay.

Prithvi Shaw

After a thundering debut at Rajkot, young Prithvi Shaw once again took charge early on at Hyderabad, getting stuck into the Windies bowlers with his authoritative cuts and punches. He raced to a 39-ball half-century and appeared set to convert into a second hundred in as many innings’ but a moment of recklessness saw him throw his wicket away to Jomel Warrican. He remained unbeaten in the second innings as India completed formalities.

The 18-year old has done enough in his debut series to ensure he walks out to open the innings in Australia.

7/10

Virat Kohli

After a chanceless hundred at Rajkot, the Indian skipper set himself up for another big knock at Hyderabad only to be knocked off his perch by a Jason Holder special on 45. Kohli's weakness against the ball seaming back in was exploited by Lungi Ngidi in South Africa earlier this year, and he will look to iron out this minor chink in his armour before the Australian tour.

6/10

Kuldeep Yadav

With a competition for spots in the Test XI, Kuldeep Yadav did his bit to ensure that he remains in contention for Australia. The chinaman spinner picked up Kraigg Brathwaite early in West Indies’ first innings and added a couple more to complete a promising show in the series. His extra bounce and variations could come in handy on the docile Australian wickets later this year.

5/10

Ravindra Jadeja

Wicketless in the first innings and dismissed for a duck off his second ball, Jadeja resurrected his Test match returns with a stringent spell in the second innings to clean up the Windies innings in no time. His eleven overs cost a mere twelve runs and yielded the key wickets of Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope and Jason Holder.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Like Jadeja, Ashwin did not have much to show for in the first innings with the ball. He redeemed himself with a hard-fought 35 with the bat, hanging around with the tail for 83 balls and taking India in the lead. Ashwin picked up a further two wickets in the second innings but was a far cry from his menacing usual self at home.

Shannon Gabriel

The extra pace and disconcerting bounce he generates is perhaps Gabriel's biggest weapon. One of the most threatening Test fast bowlers going around, the West Indian dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara with a length delivery and returned to dismiss Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin to finish with a three-wicket haul. He was, however, a touch on the expensive side and failed to complement Holder well enough.

4/10

Shane Dowrich

Known for his character and resilience down the order, the wicket-keeper batsman contributed a bit to West Indies’ fight down the order alongside Chase and Holder. His 63-ball 30 ended when he fell to Umesh Yadav with West Indies’ total still below 200. His issues with Yadav persisted in the second innings as he was cleaned up by the Indian seamer for a golden duck.

Sunil Ambris

While Ambris managed to pick up his batting average from below 10 to above it, the West Indian youngster failed to display the composure and calmness expected of Test batsmen. He was undone by spin in both innings’, falling to Kuldeep and Jadeja for 18 and 38 respectively. After a horror start to his Test career, Ambris would be lucky if he can retain his place in the side.

3/10

Jomel Warrican

Called up to add an extra sting to the spin attack, Warrican performed better than the incumbent, Devendra Bishoo. He deceived a rampaging Prithvi Shaw and added another one to his kitty in the innings while bowling 31 overs where he restricted the scoring rate and stopped the Indian batsmen from running away with the game.

Shai Hope

Shai Hope was pretty emotional in his interview with Cricbuzz earlier in the week before the Test and talked of maintaining the kind of form that led to his Edgbaston hundreds. That, nevertheless, hasn't materialised yet as he failed to convert his starts in both the innings. Hope was undone by Umesh in the first innings for 36 and fell to Jadeja in the second outing after he had got a start. Hope will need to lift his game particularly with batsmen around him finding their feet.

2/10

Devendra Bishoo

Bishoo went wicketless in 21 overs in the first innings and appeared much less threatening than he did at Rajkot. The leg-spinner has been fairly toothless on this tour despite picking up a four-wicket haul in the first Test. With Warrican performing much better than him, Bishoo would be under pressure to find more wickets, particularly in conditions where the ball turns.

Kieron Powell

The West Indian opener was batting well in his second innings at Rajkot against the spinners but that kind of fluency went missing at Hyderabad as Ravichandran Ashwin towered over him across both innings. Powell tried to take on the off-spinner in the first innings and ended up gifting a catch to cover. He was more circumspect in the second outing but ended up edging Ashwin to the lone slip fielder for a duck in the second.

Shimron Hetmyer

After two horror dismissals in four innings’ of this tour, Hetmyer would be lucky to retain his place in the Test side. The aggressive middle-order batsman mindlessly slogged Kuldeep Yadav in the second essay with his team in trouble and gifted his wicket away. It turned out to be the third time he gave his wicket away to Kuldeep Yadav in this series.

KL Rahul

Rahul's glaring weakness against the ball seaming back in was once again exploited at Hyderabad, putting the opening batsman under pressure to retain his place in the side. Putting a terrific hundred in a dead rubber at The Oval aside, Rahul has come a cropper in recent Test matches. He showed intent in the second innings by taking on Warrican early on and remained unbeaten as India chased down a lowly target but will need to iron out his evident issues before the Australian tour.

1/10

Cheteshwar Pujara

With Shaw going great guns in the first innings, all Pujara had to do was back up the 18-year old. Instead he got stuck into a shell and refused to look for runs, often identified as an issue with the no 3 batsman. His 10 came off 41 balls, the last of which saw him edge Gabriel to the keeper.

Kraigg Brathwaite

The rock in West Indies’ top-order, Kraigg Brathwaite failed to live up to expectations on this tour with four below par scores. He was trapped in front by Kuldeep in the first outing after resisting for 68 balls and fell to Umesh Yadav for a duck in the second essay to complete a disastrous tour.

Note: Handed a debut, Shardul Thakur bowled just 10 balls before walking off the field with a groin strain. He returned to bat but wasn't fit enough to bowl in the second innings.

Rating chart: 10-9: Excellent, 8-7: Good, 6-5: Average, 4-3: Poor, 2-1: Very poor