India skipper Rohit Sharma isn’t taking any chances by changing the playing XI for the second Test against West Indies, despite showers predicted on all five days of the match in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

Rohit was asked about any changes he was considering for the second game given the rain forecast.

“In Dominica, we were clear, we saw the pitch conditions, and knew what was about to happen. Here we don’t have clarity as there is talk of rain, but I don’t think there will be any drastic changes. But whatever conditions are available on the five days of the Test, based on that, we will make that decision,” he said.

This is the second time Rohit shed light on the playing XI before the match while talking to the press. Earlier, before the first Test, he had announced Yashasvi Jaiswal’s debut while also revealing that he’d replace Shubman Gill as the opener – with Gill dropping to No 3.

The second Test of the tour also happens to be the 100th five-day clash between India and West Indies.

“It’s a big occasion. It’s an honour to be taking the Indian team into this game and it doesn’t happen every day. The two teams have so much history, so much of good cricket played,” Rohit said.

“I will expect no difference in this Test. I am sure they (Windies) will bounce back and it will be exciting for both teams,” he added.

With key batters Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane in their mid-thirties, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan made their debut in the first Test. It suggests a transition is afoot. Rohit believes it “has to happen” sooner or later.

“Transition has to happen, whether today or tomorrow but I am happy that our boys who are coming in are doing well. And our role is important as we have to give them role clarity. Now it’s up to them how they want to prepare and perform for the team,” Rohit said.

“… And we rely on those individuals and obviously they are the future of Indian cricket and they will take Indian cricket to greater heights,” he added.