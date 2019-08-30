India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch 2nd Test live telecast, today's match online
Here's everything you need to know about watching the second Test between West Indies and India.
West Indies will look to draw level when they take on India at Sabina Park, Kingston in the 2nd and final Test of the series.
The West Indies batsmen will need to put in a much-improved performance in the second Test after capitulating to 100 in the first Test. They were ripped apart by Jasprit Bumrah in the second innings and if they want to fight back, they will need to apply themselves and improve their shot selection.
Jasprit Bumrah took 5/7 as India defeated West Indies by 318 runs in the first Test. AP
Time and again, West Indies have lacked patience and that's cost them dearly. In the first innings, they somewhat showed a little application but the batsmen kept getting out to poor shots.
Also in the field, they dropped a couple of crucial catches of Ajinkya Rahane which hurt them badly. The bowlers couldn't maintain sustained intensity. West Indies have made one change to the squad with Keemo Paul coming back from injury in place of Miguel Cummins.
India, on the other hand, bounced back well after being on the back foot to start off. Ravindra Jadeja proved his worth with a crucial half-century in the first innings and then scalped two wickets. Ajinkya Rahane's return to form was a huge shot in the arm for India.
The top order didn't contribute heavily and they would be looking to make amends at Kingston.
The last time these two teams met at Sabina Park, Roston Chase scored a brilliant ton to salvage an improbable draw for the hosts. Overall, West Indies have had an upper hand at the venue with 6 wins from 12 matches with four matches ending in a draw.
However, the tables have turned and India will start off as favourites as they look to amass full 120 points from the series in the ICC World Test Championship.
When is the second Test between West Indies and India?
The second Test between West Indies and India will begin on 30 August.
Where is the match being played?
The match will be played at Sabina Park, Kingston in Jamaica.
What time does the match begin?
The match begins at 8:00 PM IST with toss taking place at 7.30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs India second Test?
The match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1 & Sony Ten 1 HD in English and Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi.
How do I watch online the match online?
The match will be live-streamed on SonyLiv. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.
Updated Date:
Aug 30, 2019 08:54:49 IST
