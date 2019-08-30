First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 12 Aug 26, 2019
CAY vs BER
Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
IND in WI | 1st Test Aug 22, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 318 runs
IND in WI Aug 30, 2019
WI vs IND
Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
NZ in SL Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch 2nd Test live telecast, today's match online

Here's everything you need to know about watching the second Test between West Indies and India.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 30, 2019 08:54:49 IST

West Indies will look to draw level when they take on India at Sabina Park, Kingston in the 2nd and final Test of the series.

The West Indies batsmen will need to put in a much-improved performance in the second Test after capitulating to 100 in the first Test. They were ripped apart by Jasprit Bumrah in the second innings and if they want to fight back, they will need to apply themselves and improve their shot selection.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch 2nd Test live telecast, todays match online

Jasprit Bumrah took 5/7 as India defeated West Indies by 318 runs in the first Test. AP

Time and again, West Indies have lacked patience and that's cost them dearly. In the first innings, they somewhat showed a little application but the batsmen kept getting out to poor shots.

Also in the field, they dropped a couple of crucial catches of Ajinkya Rahane which hurt them badly. The bowlers couldn't maintain sustained intensity. West Indies have made one change to the squad with Keemo Paul coming back from injury in place of Miguel Cummins.

India, on the other hand, bounced back well after being on the back foot to start off. Ravindra Jadeja proved his worth with a crucial half-century in the first innings and then scalped two wickets. Ajinkya Rahane's return to form was a huge shot in the arm for India.

The top order didn't contribute heavily and they would be looking to make amends at Kingston.

The last time these two teams met at Sabina Park, Roston Chase scored a brilliant ton to salvage an improbable draw for the hosts. Overall, West Indies have had an upper hand at the venue with 6 wins from 12 matches with four matches ending in a draw.

However, the tables have turned and India will start off as favourites as they look to amass full 120 points from the series in the ICC World Test Championship.

When is the second Test between West Indies and India?

The second Test between West Indies and India will begin on 30 August.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played at Sabina Park, Kingston in Jamaica.

What time does the match begin?

The match begins at 8:00 PM IST with toss taking place at 7.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs India second Test?

The match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1 & Sony Ten 1 HD in English and Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch online the match online?

The match will be live-streamed on SonyLiv. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2019 08:54:49 IST

Tags : IND Vs WI, Ind Vs Wi 2019, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2019, India Vs West Indies Live Score, India Vs West Indies Live Score 2019, India Vs West Indies Live Streaming, India Vs West Indies Live Telecast, India Vs West Indies Live Telecast 2019, India Vs West Indies Test, India Vs West Indies Test Live, India Vs West Indies Test Live Score, Jamaica, Jason Holder, Jasprit Bumrah, Kingston, Sabina Park, Team India, West Indies

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
6 Sri Lanka 3681 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all