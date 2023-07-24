Rain has proved to be quite the nuisance in Test cricket of late. It was the case in Manchester where heavy downpour on the fourth and fifth days of the fourth Ashes Test dashed England’s hopes of a series win and allowed Australia to retain the urn with a game to spare.

On the other side of the Atlantic in the Caribbean, India are racing against time to complete a 2-0 series sweep against the West Indies in the second Test in Port of Spain. Though the weather in Trinidad and Tobago has not been as erratic as it has been in England of late, it did impede India’s momentum and has given the Windies a glimmer of hope of preventing back-to-back defeats.

The intermittent showers forced India to change their approach on the fourth day of the second Test, with skipper Rohit Sharma and the rest of the Indian top-order taking a leaf out of England and their ‘Bazball’ approach, and posting 181/2 on the board in just 24 overs at nearly eight-an-over. Rohit and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan struck half-centuries, scoring a 44-ball 57 and an unbeaten 52 off just 34 balls respectively, while senior pacer Kemar Roach went wicketless for 46 runs in just four overs.

This after India bundled the West Indies out for 255 — grabbing five wickets for 26 runs in the morning session — with Mohammed Siraj leading the way with a haul of 5/60.

Later in the day, following India’s declaration, senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin managed to prise out two wickets by removing skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (28) and debutant Kirk McKenzie (0). Opener Tagenarine remained unbeaten on 24 off 98 deliveries with Jermaine Blackwood batting on 20 for company as the hosts ended the day on 76/2 after being set 365 to win.

Team India will be praying weather doesn’t come in their way on the final day as they seek to begin the new World Test Championship cycle with a clean sweep.

What is the weather forecast for Port of Spain for Monday?

According to Accuweather.com, there is a 45 per cent probability of rain on Monday with a 27 per cent probability of a thunderstorm during the day. The forecast expects about an hour-long shower, which the visitors will hope will fall around the lunch interval.

The day is expected to be an overcast one with an 81 per cent cloud cover, something that the Indian pacers might look to exploit.