India completed an emphatic 2-0 series sweep against West Indies when they won the second test by 257 runs in Jamaica on Monday after the hosts’ batsman Darren Bravo retired hurt and was replaced by a concussion substitute.

Kohli praised his four-pronged attack of pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami and spinner Ravindra Jadeja for their performances.

India dominated the short two-test series, part of the inaugural World Test Championship, having won the opening encounter in Antigua by 318 runs.

India also extended their unbeaten streak against West Indies to 23 tests. They last lost to the Caribbean team in Kingston in 2002. This and more in our Day 4 stats wrap.

- Virat Kohli has now won 28 Tests as the captain of India — the most by an Indian captain, eclipsing MS Dhoni’s 27 Test wins.

- India won the second Test against West Indies by 257 runs - their sixth-biggest away Test win. Their biggest is by 318 runs which came in the first Test of the series.

- This was India’s eighth consecutive Test series win against West Indies. The last time they lost a series against them was in 2002.

- West Indies’ batting average of 14.95 in this series was the lowest for them in any. Their previous lowest was of 15.77 against Sri Lanka in 2005.

- Ishant Sharma has now taken 158 wickets outside Asia in Tests — the most by an Indian pacer, going past Kapil Dev’s 155 wickets.

- Jermaine Blackwood became the second test concussion substitute after Marnus Labuschagne, who replaced Steve Smith in the Australia team during the second Ashes test against England less than a month ago.

- Shannon Gabriel was the 12th player for West Indies to bat in the second innings — the first-ever instance in an international innings where 12 players batted.

