NZ in SL | 1st T20I Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
IND in WI | 2nd Test Aug 30, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 257 runs
NZ in SL Sep 03, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
The Ashes Sep 04, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Old Trafford, Manchester
India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4 stats wrap: Virat Kohli becomes India's most successful captain, Ishant Sharma surpasses Kapil Dev and more

With a win in the 2nd Test against West Indies, Kohli surpassed Dhoni to become India's most successful captain. This and more in the Day 4 stats wrap.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 03, 2019 11:46:23 IST

India completed an emphatic 2-0 series sweep against West Indies when they won the second test by 257 runs in Jamaica on Monday after the hosts’ batsman Darren Bravo retired hurt and was replaced by a concussion substitute.

Kohli praised his four-pronged attack of pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami and spinner Ravindra Jadeja for their performances.

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4 stats wrap: Virat Kohli becomes Indias most successful captain, Ishant Sharma surpasses Kapil Dev and more

Virat Kohli broke MS Dhoni's record to become India's most successful Test captain. AP

India dominated the short two-test series, part of the inaugural World Test Championship, having won the opening encounter in Antigua by 318 runs.

India also extended their unbeaten streak against West Indies to 23 tests. They last lost to the Caribbean team in Kingston in 2002. This and more in our Day 4 stats wrap.

- Virat Kohli has now won 28 Tests as the captain of India — the most by an Indian captain, eclipsing MS Dhoni’s 27 Test wins.

- India won the second Test against West Indies by 257 runs - their sixth-biggest away Test win. Their biggest is by 318 runs which came in the first Test of the series.

- This was India’s eighth consecutive Test series win against West Indies. The last time they lost a series against them was in 2002.

- West Indies’ batting average of 14.95 in this series was the lowest for them in any. Their previous lowest was of 15.77 against Sri Lanka in 2005.

- Ishant Sharma has now taken 158 wickets outside Asia in Tests — the most by an Indian pacer, going past Kapil Dev’s 155 wickets.

- Jermaine Blackwood became the second test concussion substitute after Marnus Labuschagne, who replaced Steve Smith in the Australia team during the second Ashes test against England less than a month ago.

-  Shannon Gabriel was the 12th player for West Indies to bat in the second innings — the first-ever instance in an international innings where 12 players batted.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 11:46:23 IST

Tags : India, Ishant Sharma, Jermaine Blackwood, Shannon Gabriel, Stats Wrap, Virat Kohli, West Indies, West Indies Vs India 2019

