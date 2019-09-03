India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4 stats wrap: Virat Kohli becomes India's most successful captain, Ishant Sharma surpasses Kapil Dev and more
With a win in the 2nd Test against West Indies, Kohli surpassed Dhoni to become India's most successful captain. This and more in the Day 4 stats wrap.
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IG Vs IR India Green drew with India Red
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs PNGW Bangladesh Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 6 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 USAW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat USA Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW Vs NEDW Ireland Women beat Netherlands Women by 19 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs PNGW Papua New Guinea Women beat Scotland Women by 6 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 257 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 4th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 5th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NEDW vs NAMW - Sep 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW vs THAW - Sep 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW vs BANW - Sep 3rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR vs IG - Sep 4th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Rs 1,220 cr and 10 years later, NRC leaves group favouring exercise disastified; final list raises questions 'false claims' on migrants
-
Adivasis and the Indian State: How onset of industrialism, modernisation wreaked cultural, social and economic havoc among tribals
-
At New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, Ramayana comes alive in a stunning exhibition
-
Category 4 Hurricane Dorian triggers floods in Bahamas, at least 5 presumed dead; PM calls devastation 'unprecedented and extensive'
-
Nora Fatehi on Batla House, Street Dancer 3D, Pachtaoge, and on going beyond the 'item numbers'
-
US Open 2019: Inconsistent Alexander Zverev serves up glut of double faults in four-set humbling against Diego Schwartzman
-
Sensex plunges over 400 points, Nifty below 11,000-mark in early trade; financial, auto stocks sink
-
Digvijaya Singh running Madhya Pradesh govt from 'behind curtain', alleges state forest minister
-
Dammed and mined, Narmada can no longer support people living in the river valley
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
India completed an emphatic 2-0 series sweep against West Indies when they won the second test by 257 runs in Jamaica on Monday after the hosts’ batsman Darren Bravo retired hurt and was replaced by a concussion substitute.
Kohli praised his four-pronged attack of pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami and spinner Ravindra Jadeja for their performances.
Virat Kohli broke MS Dhoni's record to become India's most successful Test captain. AP
India dominated the short two-test series, part of the inaugural World Test Championship, having won the opening encounter in Antigua by 318 runs.
India also extended their unbeaten streak against West Indies to 23 tests. They last lost to the Caribbean team in Kingston in 2002. This and more in our Day 4 stats wrap.
- Virat Kohli has now won 28 Tests as the captain of India — the most by an Indian captain, eclipsing MS Dhoni’s 27 Test wins.
- India won the second Test against West Indies by 257 runs - their sixth-biggest away Test win. Their biggest is by 318 runs which came in the first Test of the series.
- This was India’s eighth consecutive Test series win against West Indies. The last time they lost a series against them was in 2002.
- West Indies’ batting average of 14.95 in this series was the lowest for them in any. Their previous lowest was of 15.77 against Sri Lanka in 2005.
- Ishant Sharma has now taken 158 wickets outside Asia in Tests — the most by an Indian pacer, going past Kapil Dev’s 155 wickets.
- Jermaine Blackwood became the second test concussion substitute after Marnus Labuschagne, who replaced Steve Smith in the Australia team during the second Ashes test against England less than a month ago.
- Shannon Gabriel was the 12th player for West Indies to bat in the second innings — the first-ever instance in an international innings where 12 players batted.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Sep 03, 2019 11:46:23 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 2, stats review: Ravindra Jadeja's consistency with bat, Jasprit Bumrah quickest Indian pacer to 50 wickets and more
India vs West Indies: Ravindra Jadeja not concerned about 'outside' talks, happy to repay skipper Virat Kohli's faith
India vs West Indies, Day 3 Stats Wrap: Rishabh Pant's dash to 50 dismissals, Virat Kohli's fourth golden duck and more