India vs West Indies, 2nd Test preview: India will be aiming to complete a 2-0 series sweep when they take on West Indies in the second and final Test in Port of Spain starting Thursday.

The upcoming match will be the 100th Test between West Indies and India, with the former still leading the head-to-head record 30-23 despite not having beaten India in a Test for more than two decades now. As many as 46 matches between the two sides have ended in a draw.

The match will also witness star batter and former captain Virat Kohli become only 10th cricketer and the fourth Indian to complete 500 appearances in international cricket.

Rohit Sharma and Co began the series in style with a clinical innings and 141-run victory over the Windies inside three days at the Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

The series opener would witness three debuts — Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan for India and Alick Athanaze for the West Indies. While Athanaze was the top-scorer for the Windies in both of their outings, Jaiswal led the way for India with a superb 171.

Skipper Rohit (103) too scored a century while Virat Kohli scored 76. In the bowling department, Ravichandran Ashwin led the way with hauls of 5/60 and 7/71, taking his tally of Test five-fors for 34 and registering his eighth 10-wicket match-haul in Tests.

While the prospect of beating the team that have twice reached the World Test Championship final appears bleak given the gulf in terms of quality as well as in their rankings, West Indies will hope to put up a better fight at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

For that to happen, the hosts will need more members of the XI to step up. Barring Athanaze (47 and 28), none of the West Indian batters were able to challenge the Indian attack that was led by Mohammed Siraj. The bowling department, meanwhile, could only collect five wickets on a difficult Windsor Park surface.

Teams:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj