Preview: India take on West Indies in the second T20I in Guyana on Sunday, looking to bounce back from their four-run defeat in Barbados on Thursday.

The ongoing five-match series provides the Men in Blue opportunity to test their new-look, young talents ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, to be held in west Indies and USA.

On Thursday, debutant Tilak Varma (39 off 22 balls) shone with the bat, but rest of the batters failed to live upto expectations as India were restricted to 145/9, having failed to chase down a target of 150 on a slow track.

West Indies won the toss and opted to bat in the series opener, and while the hosts got off to a shaky start, losing Kyle Mayers and Brandon King in the powerplay, Nicholas Pooran (41) and Rovman Powell (48) scripted the rescue act to lead them to 149/6.

The duo put on 38 runs between them for the fourth wicket. Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets each, while Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav got one wicket apiece.

As far as team news is concerned, India could hand Yashasvi Jaiswal his T20I debut come Sunday, but remains to be seen if Ishan Kishan gets another game or not.

The Men in Blue will certainly look to add depth to their batting, which looked in a spot of bother after the dismissal of Axar Patel on Thursday.

West Indies, meanwhile, would not have a reason to change their winning XI and will in all likelihood go in with the same team.

Ahead of the second T20I, here’s all you need to know as far as live streaming and broadcast channels are concerned:

When is India vs West Indies 2nd T20I?

The second T20I between West Indies and India will be played on 6 August, 2023 (Sunday).

Where will India vs West Indies 2nd T20I take place?

The second T20I between West Indies and India will take place at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

What time will India vs West Indies 2nd T20I start?

The second T20I between West Indies and India will start at 8 PM IST, with the toss scheduled to take place 30 minutes prior (7:30 PM IST).

Where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I?

The second T20I between West Indies and India will be broadcast across the Doordarshan Network, including DD National and DD Sports. The match can also be streamed LIVE on Fancode and JioCinema. You can also follow LIVE scores on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (C), Kyle Mayers (VC), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas