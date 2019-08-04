First Cricket
India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch T20 Series 2019 cricket live telecast, today's match online

The second T20I between West Indies and India will be played today in Florida. Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the match.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 04, 2019 08:54:09 IST

India will take on West Indies today in the second T20I of the ongoing series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground,Lauderhill in Florida.

Virat Kohli and his men, who won the first match, will now aim to clinch the series with a victory in the second T20I of the three-match series before the series moves to Guyana. The series win will also help Indian to get over the World Cup pain in some ways.

India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch T20 Series 2019 cricket live telecast, todays match online

India's Navdeep Saini (L) took three wickets on debut. @BCCI

In the first match that was held on Saturday at the same venue, Team India registered a four-wicket. Kohli won the toss and opted to field first considering the damp nature of the pitch. The captain's decision received a full backing from the bowlers as West Indies opened their innings on a horrible note.

Both the openers fell for a duck as India enjoyed the reckless approach to the batting by West Indies. Six Indian bowlers managed to take a wicket apiece with debutant Navdeep Saini leading the way with match figures of 4-1-17-3.

The 'hosts' needed a strong partnership to bail them out but that never came as they were restricted to 95/9 in 20 overs with Kieron Pollard top-scoring with 49. The only other player to reach double figures mark was Nicholas Pooran who scored 20.

In reply, India had their own mini collapse as they were reduced to 32/3 with Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabah Pant getting out for 1 and 0 respectively. However, small contributions from Virat Kohli (19), Manish Pandey (19), Krunal Pandya (12), Ravindra Jadea (10*) and Washington Sundar (8*) took India to win in 18th over.

Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Narine and Keemo Paul each picked two wickets apiece.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the second T20I:

When is the West Indies vs India second T20I match?

The West Indies vs India second T20I match is on Sunday, 4 August, 2019.

Where will the West Indies vs India second T20I match be played?

The West Indies vs India second T20I match will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground,Lauderhill in Florida.

What time does the West Indies vs India second T20I match begin?

The West Indies vs India second T20I match will begin at 8 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs India second T20I match?

The West Indies vs India second T20I match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit SharmaShikhar DhawanKL RahulShreyas IyerManish PandeyRishabh PantKrunal PandyaRavindra JadejaWashington SundarRahul ChaharBhuvneshwar KumarKhaleel AhmedDeepak ChaharNavdeep Saini.

West Indies: John CampbellEvin LewisShimron HetmyerNicolas PooranKieron PollardRovman PowellCarlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo PaulSunil NarineSheldon CottrellOshane ThomasAnthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2019 08:54:09 IST

