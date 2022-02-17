India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Ind vs WI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India vs West Indies Live Streaming, Live Telecast of Ind vs WI 2nd T20I Timing in India, when and where to watch live coverage online:

Rohit Sharma-led India take on Kieron Pollard’s West Indies in the second T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, with an eye on clinching the series.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi enjoyed a memorable T20I debut, finishing with figures of 2/17 as his googlies troubled the opposition batters, in India’s six-wicket win in the first T20I on Wednesday.

West Indies, meanwhile, will hope to level the series and force it into a decider on Sunday. The Windies haven’t won a single game on their current tour, having conceded the ODI series 0-3.

The Caribbean batters will be expected to step up on Friday. The likes of Brandon King (4) and Rovman Powell (2) failed to go big on Wednesday. Their biggest positive from the batting front on Wednesday was wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran, whose 43-ball 61 took the Windies to 157/7, while Kyle Mayers too played his role with a 24-ball knock of 31.

Odean Smith was the last to be dismissed off the final ball of the innings, but Pollard remained unbeaten on 24.

Bishnoi and Harshal Patel scalped two wickets each.

In reply, skipper Rohit Sharma (40) and Ishan Kishan (35) forged a 64-run stand for the opening stand as India got off to a quick start.

However, India lost their captain in the eighth over. Kishan then joined forces with Virat Kohli before the former was dismissed by Fabian Allen. In his 13-ball knock of 17, Kohli managed just a boundary, and just three balls after Kishan’s dismissal, Kohli followed suit.

Rishabh Pant (8) is usually a fearless batter but this time, he too, got dismissed for a low score.

India were 114/1 in the 15th over when Pant was dismissed, but a gritty 48-run stand between Suryakumar Yadav (34 not out) and Venkatesh Iyer (24 not out) sealed the deal for India.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the second T20I:

When will the second T20I between India and West Indies take place?

The second T20I between India and West Indies will take place on Friday, 18 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the second T20I between India and West Indies?

The match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav and Harpreet Brar.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

