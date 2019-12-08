T20 cricket is a fast-paced sporting contest and also a fast-moving competition. The first match between India and West Indies took place on Friday in Hyderabad and two days later we are now gearing up for the second match of the three-match series. The second T20I will take place in Thiruvananthapuram.

The hosts have a 1-0 lead in the series after beating West Indies by six wickets. India captain Virat Kohli was the star of match as he smashed 94 not out off 50 balls and that masterclass helped his side to chase down the 208-run target with eight balls to spare. Kohli hit six fours and another six sixes as his 35-ball half-century led India to 209-4 in 18.4 overs.

Another win on Sunday will mean an unassailable lead for India in the series. However, before thinking of the win, they will need to work a bit on their bowling. After all, it will not be easy to chase a 200+ target every day. So, don't be surprised if hosts decide to include spinner Kuldeep Yadav in place of Ravindra Jadeja. The advantage of sealing the series in the second match is that India then could try out the fringe players in the final match.

Along with the bowling, India also need to improve their fielding after they were guilty of dropping crucial catches in the first match.

For West Indies, it's a do-or-die fight as they will fight to stay alive in the series. And just like India, they also need to plug the holes in their leaky bowling.

Shimron Hetmyer scored a fifty while useful contributions from Evin Lewis and captain Kieron Pollard helped the visiting side cross 200-run mark but all the good work with the bat was undone by the poor bowling. Kesrick Williams went for 60 runs in 3.4 overs and that means changes could be made in that department.

Here are all the details about how to watch the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies.

Where is the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I taking place?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will take place in Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

What time does the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I begin?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match begins at 7 pm IST on Sunday (6 December). The toss will take place at 6.30 PM IST.

Where to watch live coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match online?

The 2nd T20I between India and West Indies can be watched online on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the match on Firstpost.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Virat Kohli(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

West Indies Team Players: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford

