First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition | Match 9 Dec 07, 2019
BHU vs MDV
Maldives beat Bhutan by 8 wickets
WI in IND | 1st T20I Dec 06, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 08, 2019
UAE vs USA
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
WI in IND Dec 08, 2019
IND vs WI
Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram weather update: Partly cloudy but no chance of rain

As India and West Indies clash in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday in the second T20I, the weather is expected to feature intermittent clouds but it promises to be a rain-free contest.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 07, 2019 21:55:52 IST

Virat Kohli and Co will look to seal the three-match T20I series with a win over West Indies in the second T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Earlier, in the opening clash of the series at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Virat Kohli (96) and KL Rahul (62) guided the hosts to a six-wicket win over the visitors.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram weather update: Partly cloudy but no chance of rain

India’s captain Virat Kohli celebrates the win against West Indies in the first T20I at Hyderabad. AP

For the Windies, Shimron Hetmyer smashed his maiden fifty in T20 internationals as the reigning 20-overs world champions put on a six-hitting exhibition, hitting 15 of them, in their commanding total of 207-5. Handy contributions from Evin Lewis and skipper Kieron Pollard, who played quick-fire knocks of 40 and 37 respectively helped them post a mammoth total on the board.

While India put on a stupendous batting display, they will be looking to improve in the bowling and fielding departments.

The Windies, too will not be dejected with their performance in the first T20I and will know that a good bowling display can take them over the line in the second T20I, thus taking the series to a decider.

According to Accuweather, the weather for Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram is expected to feature intermittent clouds. A temperature of 27 degrees Celsius has been predicted for the evening.

With inputs from Reuters        

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 07, 2019 21:55:52 IST

Tags : Cricket News, IND Vs WI, Ind Vs Wi 1st t20i Cricket, Ind Vs Wi 1st t20i Weather, Ind Vs Wi Weather, India Cricket News, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 1st t20i, India Vs West Indies 2019, India Vs West Indies Hyderabad Weather, India Vs West Indies Weather, India Vs West Indies Weather Cricket, India Vs West Indies Weather Report, Kieron Pollard, Virat Kohli, West Indies Cricket News

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all