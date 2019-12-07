India vs West Indies 2nd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram weather update: Partly cloudy but no chance of rain
As India and West Indies clash in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday in the second T20I, the weather is expected to feature intermittent clouds but it promises to be a rain-free contest.
Virat Kohli and Co will look to seal the three-match T20I series with a win over West Indies in the second T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.
Earlier, in the opening clash of the series at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Virat Kohli (96) and KL Rahul (62) guided the hosts to a six-wicket win over the visitors.
India’s captain Virat Kohli celebrates the win against West Indies in the first T20I at Hyderabad. AP
For the Windies, Shimron Hetmyer smashed his maiden fifty in T20 internationals as the reigning 20-overs world champions put on a six-hitting exhibition, hitting 15 of them, in their commanding total of 207-5. Handy contributions from Evin Lewis and skipper Kieron Pollard, who played quick-fire knocks of 40 and 37 respectively helped them post a mammoth total on the board.
While India put on a stupendous batting display, they will be looking to improve in the bowling and fielding departments.
The Windies, too will not be dejected with their performance in the first T20I and will know that a good bowling display can take them over the line in the second T20I, thus taking the series to a decider.
According to Accuweather, the weather for Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram is expected to feature intermittent clouds. A temperature of 27 degrees Celsius has been predicted for the evening.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Dec 07, 2019 21:55:52 IST
