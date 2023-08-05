Changes might be in the offing in India’s playing XI after their four-run defeat to West Indies in the first T20I in Trinidad.

In the series opener on Thursday, it was clear that the visitors’ batters found the going tough on a slow and tricky Tarouba pitch.

Tilak Varma (39 off 22) was India’s silver lining as far as their batting was concerned, and barring Tilak and Suryakumar Yadav (21), none of the other India batters managed to go past the 20-run mark.

Ishan Kishan failed to click and so did Shubman Gill, who was the top-run scorer in IPL 2023. In the first T20I, India also lacked a fiery start. So what can be done in order to resolve that, and the rest of the batting lineup?

Yashasvi Jaiswal to make debut?

Yashasvi Jaiswal needs no introduction thanks to his IPL 2023 performance with Rajasthan Royals. The youngster was at his scintillating best for RR, scoring 625 runs, and carried on that form during his debut in the Test format, where he scored a century against West Indies.

And maybe, his senior India debut in the shortest format might just be around the corner. With his impeccable shot timing and ball-striking ability, Jaiswal could be a lethal weapon in this batting lineup, as he had shown in the IPL this season.

Fastest FIFTY in the IPL Yashasvi Jaiswal brings up his half-century in just 13 deliveries

If that is in fact the case, Jaiswal could be preferred over Kishan for the second T20I in Guyana. After all, trying out Jaiswal in the playing XI will only help Team India and their management in exploring options ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, slated to be held in the West Indies and the United States of America.

Additionally, Sanju Samson could have come out to bat at number five, ahead of Hardik Pandya, on Thursday.

This would have given Pandya the freedom to go out and finish the game, but on a slow surface, that was always going to be difficult.



Lower-order batting

Kuldeep Yadav coming to bat at number eight raised a lot of eyebrows. The wrist-spinner came at a time when India were reeling at 113/6 following Samson’s dismissal, and managed just three runs off nine balls, before being cleaned up by Romario Shepherd.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer was of the opinion that Kuldeep Yadav at number eight was far from ideal. “Numbers 8, 9, 10, and 11 do not have boundary-hitting ability. That’s a concern when you play in this format. If Australia, England, New Zealand, or even West Indies were playing, you would back them to get those runs. India is not strong in that department, and that’s where the balance needs to be right,” said Jaffer on ESPNCricinfo.

“There are a lot of things that you have to look into when you make that combination. Kuldeep coming in at No. 8 is not the answer,” he added.

Both all-rounders — Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel — were part of the playing XI in the first T20I which means in order to lengthen the batting order they would have to drop a bowler. This would bring down the bowling options to only five for India. It’s a compromise that management has to make and decided upon.

If they do decide to drop a bowler, it could be pacer Mukesh Kumar. This way India would have two pacers in Arshdeep Singh and Hardik and three spinners in Kuldeep, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar. After all, spinners are having the best tie right now in West Indies.

In the batting lineup, they could play both Jaiswal and Kishan in the XI, with Jaiswal opening with Gill. This would allow Kishan to bat at number three, while persisting with Tilak Varma at number four.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has 125 runs from four T20Is at an average of 41.66 while batting three down, could fit into the number five position.

This would allow the likes of Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel to finish games at will. And Sanju Samson’s flexibility to bat anywhere in the middle-order would lessen the pressure on the batters that follow. Only form and consistency are factors here.

Even if an extra batter is not played, bringing in Jaiswal in place of Samson could help India as it would allow Hardik and Axar to drop down a spot in the order and finish games. Not only does Jaiswal’s presence in the XI bolsters India’s batting lineup but also adds that equal balance between the batting depth and good bowling options.

There’s still at least 10 months to go for the 2024 T20 World Cup, so this seems the perfect time for the team management to experiment within the team, considering that the conditions would be similar next year.

The second T20I will be played in Guyana on Sunday.