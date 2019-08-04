India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I at Florida weather forecast today: No rain expected during duration of match
The second T20I between India and the West Indies will be played at the Central Broward Stadium in Florida on Sunday. According to AccuWeather, the weather in Lauderhill, Florida will mostly be sunny during the playing time.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|India
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|South Africa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
Fast bowler Navdeep Saini starred on his senior international debut as India defeated the West Indies by four wickets in a low-scoring opening fixture of a three-match T20 series at the Central Broward Stadium in Florida on Saturday.
File image of the Central Broward Stadium in Florida. BCCI
Having already enjoyed success with the Indian 'A' team currently on tour of the Caribbean, Saini made an immediate impact wearing his country’s colours at the highest level in claiming three for 17 off his four overs, including the wicket of top-scorer Kieron Pollard who fell in the final over of the innings for 49.
He achieved the rarity of a maiden in the final over but it was his earlier double-strike which gave the 26-year-old fast bowler the sort of dream start he would have wished for after captain Virat Kohli chose to bowl first after winning the toss.
"Navdeep is a rarity with his raw pace," said Kohli in appreciation of his debutant's impressive effort.
"We can only hope he kicks on from there. It wasn't the best pitch because of all the weather around. Everyone did a great job to get the match underway on time."
Saini's heroics helped India restrict West Indies to 95/9 in 20 overs. In reply, Indian batsmen struggled as well on the damp pitch but managed to scamper past the finish line.
The second T20I between the teams will be played at the same venue on Sunday. According to AccuWeather, the weather in Lauderhill, Florida will mostly be sunny during the playing time. The match will start at 10.30 am local time and so the chances of rain are minimal around that time. The temperatures when the match is going on will be between 28 and 31 degrees.
Heavy thunderstorms are predicted after 4 pm local time.
With inputs from Agencies
Updated Date:
Aug 04, 2019 11:53:38 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Florida weather forecast today: Heavy cloud cover expected with high chance of thunderstorms
India vs West Indies: Hardik Pandya rested from all formats, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey return to limited-overs fold
India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch T20 Series 2019 cricket live telecast, today's match online