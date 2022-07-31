India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

After clinching the 3-match ODI series, a confident Indian side started their five-match T20I series with a comprehensive 68-run win against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Friday.

Coming back after being rested for the ODI series, Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik starred with the bat as India amassed 190 for 6 after Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rohit found form up front and struck a 44-ball 64. It set the perfect base and after India’s stutter in the middle phase, Dinesh Karthik provided the final flourish to remain unbeaten on 41 of 19. His innings included 4 fours and two sixes.

On a two-paced track, the Indian spinners stepped up as Ravi Bishnoi, R Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja picked up five wickets between them. Arshdeep Singh too picked up a couple of wickets to restrict West Indies to 122 for 8.

West Indies need to be far better in the second match and they need more variety in their bowling attack. Akeal Hosien was the star with the ball, and this could prompt them to try out Hayden Walsh Jr. in the next match.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20 International Telecast and Live Streaming:

The India vs West Indies match will be telecasted on DD Sports in India. It will be live streamed on FanCode.

India vs West Indies Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Vice-captain: Akeal Hosein

Suggested Playing XI for India vs West Indies 2nd T20 International Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Shimron Hetmyer

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Obed McCoy

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (capt & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh Jr